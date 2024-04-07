Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

66 aspiring judges to write aptitude test

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Sixty-six lawyers are next week expected to undergo an aptitude test, in addition to the existing nomination procedure, ahead of interviews for appointment as judges of the High Court.

Another eight lawyers aspiring to fill a single vacant position on the Administrative Court bench will also write the aptitude test today.

Aptitude and behaviour are equally important in determining whether an individual is a good match for the job of being a judge, and the interviews can help refine the choices. For appointment to the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court, the judge's record on the High Court will be the main criterion. If they are able to maintain a good work rate and have exceptionally few reversals of judgement when cases go on appeal they will in with a chance.

But at the High Court and Administrative Court level, aspiring judges come from a wide range of backgrounds. All are, of course, qualified and experienced legal practitioners, that is law graduates with a fair degree of working experience. Some will have had careers as magistrates and regional magistrates; some will be specialist advocates in private practice dealing with points of law and court work; some will be experienced attorneys, covering a wider range of legal work, but often at a more routine level.

Because of a candidate's prior work experience, it may be easy to determine if they have the necessary skills and experience.

Sixty-six valid nominations have been received and accepted as aspiring candidates seeking to join the High Court and Administrative Court benches.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) secretary, Mr Walter Chikwanha, confirmed the list in a statement.

"The nominated candidates are required to attend the first stage of the interviews on 8 April 2024 at the Rainbow Towers Hotel, Harare at 0900 hours. Candidates are expected to bring their laptops and those who do not bring laptops will not be allowed into the interview."

A human resources consultancy firm usually conducts the behavioural tests for the JSC, as the commission wants objectivity and professionalism in the whole process.

The results from the tests are not disclosed to the public.

The significance of the tests is simply to show the kind of person the JSC are meeting at the interviews.

It reveals the aspiring judge's decisiveness on issues and the candidate's behaviour.

There is no limitation on what a panel interviewing candidates can do to gain as much information about the candidate as possible.

High profile candidates contesting for the 10 vacancies at the High Court include veteran human rights activist Arnold Tsunga, Advocate David Ochieng, Advocate Choice Damiso, Deputy Commissioner Naison Chivayo, Wilbert Mandinde, Tinofara Kudakwashe Hove, Hungwe Musindo Dunhira and Chief Magistrate Faith Mushure.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Test, #Judges, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Zelensky plans trip to South Africa

44 mins ago | 44 Views

US$720,000 heist suspect shot dead in Zimbabwe police custody

51 mins ago | 147 Views

Harare building collapse victim named

51 mins ago | 42 Views

ZimRights director urges poll reforms before 2028 elections

52 mins ago | 11 Views

Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

52 mins ago | 20 Views

SAP in hot water over dodgy deal with Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 148 Views

French company wants to buy South Africa's MultiChoice for US$1.9 billion

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Money changers reject bond notes

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF exploits churches

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe worst governed country in Sadc

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Ndebele monarchy resuscitation debate heats up

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Harare buildings are death traps'

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's disaster management under scrutiny

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 26 Views

3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimbabweans urged to have confidence in new currency

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa enjoy CCC internal squabbles

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Strong winds, heavy rains blamed for building collapse

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Introduction of ZiG Currency and its Economic Impact

5 hrs ago | 828 Views

Ministry of health scraps O' Level Maths as requirement for nurse training

6 hrs ago | 841 Views

Sulu ready to support Macheso

14 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Government up to its usual shenanigans, again

15 hrs ago | 750 Views

Zapu slams Zimbabwe's new currency ZiG

15 hrs ago | 537 Views

Half ZiG and coins to start circulating on April 30

15 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mthakwazi activists narrate horror stories from behind prison walls

15 hrs ago | 603 Views

SOS for released Mthwakazi activists

15 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF councillor under fire

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

Villagers sell their livestock for a song

15 hrs ago | 318 Views

General nurse training: May 2024 intake has now begun

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

22 hrs ago | 807 Views

ANC officials spying for US

24 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

07 Apr 2024 at 11:27hrs | 6676 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

07 Apr 2024 at 11:21hrs | 1052 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

07 Apr 2024 at 11:02hrs | 359 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

07 Apr 2024 at 10:38hrs | 228 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

07 Apr 2024 at 10:36hrs | 989 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

07 Apr 2024 at 10:35hrs | 1541 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

07 Apr 2024 at 10:35hrs | 813 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

07 Apr 2024 at 10:34hrs | 931 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

07 Apr 2024 at 10:33hrs | 385 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

07 Apr 2024 at 10:31hrs | 1993 Views

New currency without public confidence won't solve crisis

07 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 43 Views

We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

07 Apr 2024 at 10:28hrs | 24 Views

Has Chamisa been bought?

07 Apr 2024 at 10:28hrs | 452 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis: Time to face the truth

07 Apr 2024 at 10:26hrs | 128 Views

The Zimbabwe currency crisis as seen from abroad!

07 Apr 2024 at 10:25hrs | 187 Views

New Zimbabwe central bank boss talks tough

07 Apr 2024 at 10:23hrs | 219 Views

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

07 Apr 2024 at 10:22hrs | 99 Views