Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Strong winds, heavy rains blamed for building collapse

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Strong winds and rains that hit Harare on Saturday afternoon caused the collapse of a building at corner Chinhoyi Street and Banks, killing a woman, injuring five others and damaging property, the building's manager has said.

Yesterday, the mall's manager Mr Themba Dhlamini said Ibrahim Kassim, the owner of the building, reportedly collapsed in England when he heard about it.

The incident that happened at around 3:30 pm, left three vehicles parked near the building, damaged.

"Strong winds pushed the banner that was on top of the building, causing the lintel and the balcony to collapse," he said.

National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police are looking into the matter and other authorities would be involved.

"The value of damaged property is yet to be established. The Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting investigations in conjunction with relevant authorities, including the National Social Security Authority  to ascertain the cause of the tragedy," read the statement.

Ass Comm Nyathi identified the injured as: Kudzaishe Mafauna (20), of Ushewekunze, Harare; Trywell Leadmore of Adlean, Westgate, Harare; Wadzanai Baureni of Waterfalls, Harare; Brendon Madondo of Unit K, Chitungwiza; and Conilias Chiwaka (41), of Ruwa.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Zelensky plans trip to South Africa

44 mins ago | 44 Views

US$720,000 heist suspect shot dead in Zimbabwe police custody

51 mins ago | 147 Views

Harare building collapse victim named

51 mins ago | 42 Views

ZimRights director urges poll reforms before 2028 elections

52 mins ago | 11 Views

Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

52 mins ago | 20 Views

SAP in hot water over dodgy deal with Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 148 Views

French company wants to buy South Africa's MultiChoice for US$1.9 billion

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Money changers reject bond notes

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF exploits churches

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe worst governed country in Sadc

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Ndebele monarchy resuscitation debate heats up

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Harare buildings are death traps'

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's disaster management under scrutiny

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 26 Views

3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimbabweans urged to have confidence in new currency

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa enjoy CCC internal squabbles

1 hr ago | 35 Views

66 aspiring judges to write aptitude test

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Introduction of ZiG Currency and its Economic Impact

5 hrs ago | 828 Views

Ministry of health scraps O' Level Maths as requirement for nurse training

6 hrs ago | 841 Views

Sulu ready to support Macheso

14 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Government up to its usual shenanigans, again

15 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zapu slams Zimbabwe's new currency ZiG

15 hrs ago | 537 Views

Half ZiG and coins to start circulating on April 30

15 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mthakwazi activists narrate horror stories from behind prison walls

15 hrs ago | 603 Views

SOS for released Mthwakazi activists

15 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF councillor under fire

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

Villagers sell their livestock for a song

15 hrs ago | 318 Views

General nurse training: May 2024 intake has now begun

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

22 hrs ago | 807 Views

ANC officials spying for US

24 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

07 Apr 2024 at 11:27hrs | 6676 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

07 Apr 2024 at 11:21hrs | 1052 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

07 Apr 2024 at 11:02hrs | 359 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

07 Apr 2024 at 10:38hrs | 228 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

07 Apr 2024 at 10:36hrs | 989 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

07 Apr 2024 at 10:35hrs | 1541 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

07 Apr 2024 at 10:35hrs | 813 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

07 Apr 2024 at 10:34hrs | 931 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

07 Apr 2024 at 10:33hrs | 385 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

07 Apr 2024 at 10:31hrs | 1993 Views

New currency without public confidence won't solve crisis

07 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 43 Views

We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

07 Apr 2024 at 10:28hrs | 24 Views

Has Chamisa been bought?

07 Apr 2024 at 10:28hrs | 452 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis: Time to face the truth

07 Apr 2024 at 10:26hrs | 128 Views

The Zimbabwe currency crisis as seen from abroad!

07 Apr 2024 at 10:25hrs | 187 Views

New Zimbabwe central bank boss talks tough

07 Apr 2024 at 10:23hrs | 219 Views

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

07 Apr 2024 at 10:22hrs | 99 Views