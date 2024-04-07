3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SECOND half Brighton Ncube double and a late Lynoth Chikuhwa strike was all the motivation that Bulawayo giants Highlanders needed to collect maximum points against visiting Chegutu Pirates at Barboufields Stadium on Sunday.After standing firm in the first 45, Pirates could not contain what seemed like a super charged Bosso side in the second stanza.It was Ncube, affectionately known as "Maninja" to the Bosso faithful, who found the back of the net twice in just under 20 minutes in the second half before Chikuhwa - affectionately called "Sonji" put the icing on the cake with just three minutes left of play to help their side collect the much needed three points in front of their home fans.Ncube's brave made it three goals for him in Highlanders colours after he scored his first in last week's 2-0 win over TelOne in Gweru.The first real chance of the game came as soon as the ninth minute when Andrew Mbeba came close to breaking the deadlock with a dipping cross which hit the woodwork.Zaire were forced to make an injury inspired change as early as the 20th minute. Rodwell Mhlanga was stretchered off the field and was replaced by Learnmore Chibaya.The change appeared to have had an effect on Zaire's game plan.A few minutes later Pirates got their first real chance of the game. Aaron Dzingayi took a good shot from inside the box but Ariel Sibanda was equal to the task, as he punched it off for a corner kick.Ten minutes before the break, Mckinnon Mushore got another chance for Bosso.He took a shot from inside the box with the Pirates keeper out of line but an alert Meki Meki denied the hosts the opener with a goal line clearance.At the start of the second half, Kelvin Kaindu made a change which changed the complexion of the game.Teenage sensation Prince Ndlovu came in for Godfrey Makaruse and proved a menace to the Pirates defence on the left wing.The breakthrough would finally come through Ncube in the 47th minute. He headed home from a Marvelous Chigumira cross to put the home side in front.Faira would come close to doubling the lead in the 59th minute as he dribbled past the Pirates defence but failed to beat the keeper from close range.In the 63rd minute, Ncube completed his brace. This time around he found the back of the net with a curling beauty from outside the box to double Bosso's lead.The skillful Ndlovu was to force a save from Arnold Mukuli with a dipping shot from the left flank.With three minutes left of play in the game, Chikuhwa made it three for Bosso to put the icing on the cake with a header. In additional time, Marvin Sibanda had a chance of making it four but failed to connect well with a header.It was Bosso's third consecutive clean sheet.Teams:Highlanders:Ariel Sibanda (gk), Marvelous Chigumira, Devine Mhindirira (Marvin Sibanda, 78mins), Mckinnon Mushore (Reason Sibanda, 78mins),Godfrey Makaruse (Prince Ndlovu, 46mins), Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Archford Faira, Brighton Ncube, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Melikhaya NcubeChegutu Pirates:Chegutu Pirates line upArnold Munkuli (C), Rodwell Mhlanga (Learnmore Chibaya, 20mins),Tinashe Mwafurilwa, Mekis Meki, Elisha Zulu, Tinotenda Ditima, Aaron Dzingai (Tinashe Mavhudzi, 71mins), Gift Mwanga (Tafadzwa Jika, 60mins), Cleopas Dube, Russell Chifura (Ephany Gwawawa, 71mins), Wayne Kamurai (Dexter Phiri, 60mins).