Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) is exploring the acquisition of five refuse trucks as part of its solid waste management masterplan. The goal is to restore standards in the city, which was once renowned as the cleanest in Zimbabwe.Despite facing resource constraints, the council remains committed to its waste management policy. According to this policy, every household must have a bin for waste storage. Additionally, the council emphasises weekly bin collection in both residential and industrial areas.The masterplan aims to enhance bin coverage in the Central Business District (CBD). It also includes the implementation of smart solutions, such as a mobile solid waste management application.Dr Edwin Mzingwane, the director for health services, highlights that the plan will involve supervisory staff training and an increase in landfill maintenance frequency."The department had come up with a short-term 10-point plan for improving the cleanliness of the city in 2024 which was presented below. For the medium to long-term plans and strategies, the department intends to engage a partner to develop a solid waste management masterplan," said Dr Mzingwane."The plan will focus on the procurement of at least five additional refuse compactors, waste education, improve stakeholder participation and enhance enforcement of bylaws."The Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube announced that the council has requested authorisation to acquire four refuse compactors. These will supplement the six compactors already planned for through hiring and outsourcing."The issue of community truckers was being concluded and the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) is now objecting to the use of community truckers in refuse collection. Due to resource challenges efforts to engage PRAZ were being done for the community trucks to extend their contracts and services in some areas in Cowdray Park," he said.The existing by-law, enacted in 1970, has become outdated and no longer aligns with the current needs and challenges faced by the city. To address this, the council has partnered with Mercy Corps, a non-governmental organisation, to develop an inclusive and effective solid waste management by-law.Key highlights of the proposed by-law include provisions that will compel organisations and individuals to maintain cleanliness within a five-metre radius of their premises. Additionally, the by-law aims to tackle the issue of abandoned vehicles, which have become a significant problem in the city.To combat illegal dumping, the council intends to name and shame individuals involved in such activities, while also encouraging whistleblowing to identify offenders. Under the new by-law, litter will be considered the property of the city, strengthening the council's authority in enforcing waste management regulations.