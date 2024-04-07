Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF exploits churches

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A HUSH fell over a crowd outside the church as heads tilted skyward after the unmistakable thrum of a helicopter cut through the Sunday morning air.

A white and blue speck materialised in the distance, slowly descending with its main rotor tilted forward.

The characteristic "whop-whop-whop" of the blades intensified, sending a wave of wind whipping through the nearby trees.

A cloud of dust rose from the designated landing zone, momentarily obscuring the craft.

Faces turned upwards, a mix of anticipation and apprehension etched on them.

Moments later, the dust settled, revealing the helicopter gently settling on the ground.

The helicopter settled with a soft thump, the dust swirling momentarily before revealing its passenger.

Conversations resumed, hushed whispers replacing the initial silence, as everyone waited for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to descend.

However, an unusual figure emerged from the side door, a broad smile splitting his face.

Upon descending from the helicopter, the man disregarded protocol standing ahead of Vice-President Kembo Mohadi to welcome Mnangagwa whom he had shared the journey with in a presidential helicopter.

The unexpected visitor was controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo who later donated US$1 million to Nehemiah Mutendi's Zion Christian Church (ZCC) at its Easter service in Masvingo province.

Chivayo was continuing a Zanu-PF tradition where ruling party officials are known to gate-crash church events to buy support, especially during the elections.

Zanu-PF politicians have been seen donning religious garments during public appearances, disregarding church protocol.

Last week, Mnangagwa dragged Chivayo along to the ZCC gathering where the controversial businessman donated US$1 million, a figure which he described as "small".

The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice-Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and other senior ruling party officials have also been seen at apostolic sects and other churches in uniform to seek support.

Analysts raised eyebrows accusing the Zanu-PF officials of undermining the sanctity of religious institutions.

Witwatersrand University-based political analyst Romeo Chasara said Zanu-PF was exploiting churches for political gain.

"This blatant exploitation of religious symbols for political gain is deeply concerning," Chasara said.

"The sight of politicians clad in apostolic attire sends a troubling message to the public.

"It suggests a willingness to exploit religious sentiment for political ends, which undermines the principles of democracy and secular governance."

Another commentator, Ruben Mbofana, said the practice exposed Zanu-PF's desperate antics to garner support.

"The problem with Zanu-PF is that it is a desperate party, it is a party that has been holding on to power illegitimately at least for the past 24 years," Mbofana said.

"This is a party that has never won any free, fair and credible election.

"It has survived through violence and rigging.

"So basically, this is a party that knows that it does not have support on the ground and it will do anything to remain in power."

Mbofana said churches were low hanging fruits for the party.

"The churches have numbers, they are so many," he said.

"Eighty percent of the population in the country is  Christian; so this is a constituency on its own that is just lying there.

"Another thing is that congregants tend to listen very loyally to their church leaders.

"They do not question what they are told by their respective leaders.

"So that is the advantage that Zanu-PF is exploiting."

Ahead of the August 2023 elections, some church leaders promised to rally their congregants to vote for Mnangagwa.

The Pastors for ED, an initiative that supports Mnangagwa's presidency, was launched ahead of the elections.

Apostolic sects under the umbrella Vapostori4ED went on to pledge to mobilise 2,3 million votes for Zanu-PF ahead of the elections.

Statistics show that apostolic churches are followed by around one-in-five persons of the population and Zanu-PF enjoys unparalleled support among the congregants.

In return, the apostles and some churches have been allegedly rewarded with cash, land and vehicles.

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said Zanu-PF strategically targeted churches leveraging on the influence of spiritual leaders to sway their congregants to support the ruling party.

"Zanu-PF runs perpetual electoral campaign machinery from the day election results are announced to the next elections" Saungweme said.

"Churches are their easy hunting ground for block voters who follow religious leaders rather than the reality on the ground.

"Zanu-PF capitalises on this all the time, more so with the proliferation of prosperity gospel and traditional churches whose leaders have benefited from Zanu-PF programmes such as land reform and agricultural input schemes."

Former Zapu spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa, said it was not surprising that the ruling party was politicising religion for support.

Zanu-PF acting director of information, Farai Marapira, however, said the party respected churches.

"As Zanu-PF we respect freedom of religion and like all other parties our leaders attend church services whenever they can," Marapira said.

"We, just like any citizen, have a right to accept invitations when they are tendered.

"We will continue to respect, uphold and cherish our churches and their good works. Every invite remains an honour we shall honour."

Apostolic sects have been enjoying political protection within the ruling party, shielding them from accountability and legal repercussions.

The use of religious imagery and attire in the political arena is not a new phenomenon in Zimbabwe.

The late former President Robert Mugabe was also seen on several occasions at white garment churches.

Historically, political parties have often sought to align themselves with religious institutions as a means of gaining legitimacy and mobilising support.

In 2015, Mugabe and Mnangagwa found themselves embroiled in a bitter dispute over the influence of the late revered prophet, Madzibaba Wimbo.

Mnangagwa, who then was vice-president, had visited popular prophet Wimbo's shrine in Mashonaland Central province to seek anointing to succeed Mugabe.

Wimbo was pivotal in Zanu-PF's fractious succession politics as he is said to have predicted in 1957 that Mugabe would lead the country.

Former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has been accused of turning to Bible verses to seek support from Zimbabweans.

Source - newsday

