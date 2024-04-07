Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) commander, Lt. General David Sigauke, has been designated as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced these appointments in an Extraordinary Government Gazette issued last Friday. Additionally, deputy Clerk of Parliament Helen Bangawe Dingani has been appointed as ambassador to the Republic of Tanzania, while Visitor Jerry Mutume has been appointed Ambassador to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, made the announcement through the publication, stating, "It is hereby notified that His Excellency, the President, in terms of Section 110 (2) (i) as read with Section 204 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Lt. General David Sigauke as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); Ms. Helen Bangawe Dingani Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the United Republic of Tanzania, and Mr. Visitor Jerry Mutume Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Equatorial Guinea," as per General Notices 432A, 432B, and 432C of 2024, respectively.Lt. General David Sigauke retired last year and was succeeded by Lt. General Anselem Sanyatwe. He led the ZNA from 2021 after his promotion following the passing of his predecessor and national hero, Lt. General Edzai Chimonyo.Before her recent appointment, Helen Bangawe Dingani served as the deputy Clerk of Parliament and previously held the position of deputy clerk at the Pan-African Parliament (PAP).