Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Money changers reject bond notes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Vendors in Harare have ceased accepting bond notes following the introduction of the new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) dollar, despite Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mushayavanu's announcement that the old notes would cease to be legal tender at the end of April.

Mushayavanhu launched Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency on Friday in response to the significant devaluation of the bond note, which now trades at ZW$25,000 to US$1 on the black market.

"I'm unsure if bond notes still hold any value. What if I accept them at my stall only to find out later that they're worthless?" remarked Jane Makura, a vendor in the Dzivarasekwa high-density suburb. "This feels like another mistake. They should simply allow us to transact in US dollars and refrain from constantly changing currencies and removing zeros."

Many tuckshops in Dzivarasekwa, Warren Park, and Highfields have followed suit and are no longer accepting bond notes.

The new ZiG currency, characterized by NewzWire as "Mushayavanhu's strategic approach to currency reform in Zimbabwe," has been introduced at an exchange rate of US$1 to ZiG$13.

Tatenda Dube expressed confusion regarding the situation, leading him to decide against accepting bond notes. "I'm completely baffled. I need to discuss with my associates to understand how they propose we proceed. It would have been beneficial if they had provided us with clear information rather than springing this on us unexpectedly."

Bond notes were introduced by the government in 2016, initially at par with the US dollar in value. However, market dynamics and the preference for the more stable US dollar led to their devaluation.

Nevertheless, the new currency regime maintains Zimbabwe's multi-currency system, which recognizes US dollars, pounds, and various other foreign currencies as legal tender.

ActionAid expressed concerns about the introduction of the ZiG currency, stating, "The introduction of the ZiG currency risks repeating the mistakes of the past. Instead of addressing the root causes of our economic challenges, it offers a temporary fix that fails to inspire confidence among Zimbabweans."

Despite the reluctance of vendors, most major retail outlets, including supermarkets, continue to accept bond notes.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Money, #Changers, #Notes

Comments


Must Read

Zelensky plans trip to South Africa

50 mins ago | 60 Views

US$720,000 heist suspect shot dead in Zimbabwe police custody

57 mins ago | 174 Views

Harare building collapse victim named

57 mins ago | 51 Views

ZimRights director urges poll reforms before 2028 elections

58 mins ago | 13 Views

Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

58 mins ago | 22 Views

SAP in hot water over dodgy deal with Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 158 Views

French company wants to buy South Africa's MultiChoice for US$1.9 billion

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zanu-PF exploits churches

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe worst governed country in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Ndebele monarchy resuscitation debate heats up

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

'Harare buildings are death traps'

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's disaster management under scrutiny

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabweans urged to have confidence in new currency

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa enjoy CCC internal squabbles

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Strong winds, heavy rains blamed for building collapse

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

66 aspiring judges to write aptitude test

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Introduction of ZiG Currency and its Economic Impact

5 hrs ago | 834 Views

Ministry of health scraps O' Level Maths as requirement for nurse training

6 hrs ago | 846 Views

Sulu ready to support Macheso

15 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Government up to its usual shenanigans, again

15 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zapu slams Zimbabwe's new currency ZiG

15 hrs ago | 537 Views

Half ZiG and coins to start circulating on April 30

15 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mthakwazi activists narrate horror stories from behind prison walls

15 hrs ago | 603 Views

SOS for released Mthwakazi activists

15 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF councillor under fire

15 hrs ago | 381 Views

Villagers sell their livestock for a song

15 hrs ago | 318 Views

General nurse training: May 2024 intake has now begun

17 hrs ago | 881 Views

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

23 hrs ago | 811 Views

ANC officials spying for US

24 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

07 Apr 2024 at 11:27hrs | 6696 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

07 Apr 2024 at 11:21hrs | 1054 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

07 Apr 2024 at 11:02hrs | 359 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

07 Apr 2024 at 10:38hrs | 228 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

07 Apr 2024 at 10:36hrs | 993 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

07 Apr 2024 at 10:35hrs | 1544 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

07 Apr 2024 at 10:35hrs | 817 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

07 Apr 2024 at 10:34hrs | 934 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

07 Apr 2024 at 10:33hrs | 385 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

07 Apr 2024 at 10:31hrs | 2009 Views

New currency without public confidence won't solve crisis

07 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 43 Views

We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

07 Apr 2024 at 10:28hrs | 24 Views

Has Chamisa been bought?

07 Apr 2024 at 10:28hrs | 453 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis: Time to face the truth

07 Apr 2024 at 10:26hrs | 129 Views

The Zimbabwe currency crisis as seen from abroad!

07 Apr 2024 at 10:25hrs | 187 Views

New Zimbabwe central bank boss talks tough

07 Apr 2024 at 10:23hrs | 221 Views

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

07 Apr 2024 at 10:22hrs | 99 Views