Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders thrashed Chegutu Pirates 3-0 on Sunday to top the league table as they put out an early bid for the 2024 Zimbabwe premiership title.Bosso registered their biggest victory since start of the league race through second half goals by double scorer Brighton Ncube and Lynoth Chikuhwa.In other matches, Dynamos drew their third game inside five fixtures when they played to a goalless stalemate against Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium.At the Colliery, hosts Hwange lost 1-0 to visiting TelOne while last season's surprise packages Manica Diamonds beat Chicken Inn 1-0 at Sakubva to register their first victory of the season.Following Match Day 5 of the current football premiership race, Highlanders top the standings on 13 points.They are followed by FC Platinum who have 10 points from four games played. The former champions' Match Day 5 clash with Caps United was abandoned on Saturday due to fan mayhem.They share the same number of points with third placed Simba Bhora who have an inferior goal difference.Traditional giants Caps United and Dynamos are positioned seventh and eighth respectively with both tied on six points.However, Caps United have played four games following their abandoned match against FC Platinum.Sunday Results:Hwange 0-1 TeloneHighlanders 3-0 Chegutu PiratesDynamos 0-0 Bulawayo ChiefsManica Diamonds 1-0 Chicken InnSaturday Results:Arenel Movers 2-1 Bikita MineralsZPC Kariba 1-2 HerentalsGreenfuel 2-1 Ngezi PlatinumYadah 1-2 Simba Bhora