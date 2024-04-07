Harare building collapse victim named

News / National

by Staff reporter

A woman killed during the collapse of part of a building in Harare on Saturday has been named as Yolanda Hodzi of Norton.Hodzi and dozens of people had taken cover from rain on the sidewalk of the building on Chinhoyi Street near Gulf Complex when the roof collapsed.Police said six people were injured and three vehicles were damaged in the incident."The ZRP is conducting investigations in conjunction with relevant authorities including the National Social Security Authority to ascertain the cause of the tragedy," national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.The incident came just days after the City of Harare gave property owners in the CBD a 14-day ultimatum to spruce up their buildings.The local authority wants the building owners to "renew or regenerate their buildings and/or properties either through repairs, refurbishments and/or repainting."In a notice to property owners, the local authority said model building bylaws state that "no person shall allow any building constructed upon premises of which he is the owner or occupier to become… a danger to the health of persons occupying or using the building or to the health of the public."Many buildings in the Harare CBD are dilapidated and poorly maintained, and accidents from structural failure are not uncommon.