Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

US$720,000 heist suspect shot dead in Zimbabwe police custody

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
A suspect in the robbery of a financial services firm in Harare on February 25 has been killed in police custody, the latest victim of suspicious post-arrest killings.

Over US$720,000 was stolen in the heist at Quest Financial Services in Belgravia, and more than half-a-dozen suspects have been arrested including private security guards and police officers who helped themselves to some of the recovered cash.

Police now confirm that one of the suspects, Blessing Sumbani Sithole, 49, was shot dead on April 4 after he was taken for "indications" on the banks of Manyame River where he allegedly told officers he had hidden a gun.

Sithole had been arrested on the same day in Chiredzi and was detained at Harare Central Police Station.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Sithole had tried to shoot at police officers – despite the fact that he was handcuffed.

"The suspect led detectives to Manyame River in Southlea Park where he claimed to have hidden a 7.65mm CZ pistol which was stolen at Quest Financial Services during the heist. Upon arrival at the scene, the suspect picked a pistol from a shrub and cocked it before aiming at detectives who were escorting him. Subsequently, the suspect was shot on the back and was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died upon admission," Nyathi said.

Sithole's death will fuel demands for parliament to expedite the selection of commissioners to sit on the Independent Complaints Commission whose job is to investigate rights abuses by members of the security services.

Parliament has shortlisted 35 candidates to sit on the panel. Interviews were conducted on April 4 and names of the final nominees will be sent to President Emmerson Mnangagwa for appointment.

Prisoner rights activists say dozens of suspects have been killed in police custody after being taken for "indications" at crime scenes. In all cases, police said officers were at risk or that the suspects were attempting to escape.

Nyathi, in a statement on Sunday, maintained that "police fully subscribe to human rights tenets."

"Suspects involved in criminal acts are implored to duly comply with police orders and avoid clashes or confrontation with arresting details," he said.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Police, #Custody, #Dead

Comments


Must Read

Zelensky plans trip to South Africa

44 mins ago | 44 Views

Harare building collapse victim named

51 mins ago | 42 Views

ZimRights director urges poll reforms before 2028 elections

52 mins ago | 11 Views

Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

52 mins ago | 20 Views

SAP in hot water over dodgy deal with Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 148 Views

French company wants to buy South Africa's MultiChoice for US$1.9 billion

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Money changers reject bond notes

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF exploits churches

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe worst governed country in Sadc

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Ndebele monarchy resuscitation debate heats up

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Harare buildings are death traps'

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa's disaster management under scrutiny

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

1 hr ago | 26 Views

3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimbabweans urged to have confidence in new currency

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa enjoy CCC internal squabbles

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Strong winds, heavy rains blamed for building collapse

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

66 aspiring judges to write aptitude test

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Introduction of ZiG Currency and its Economic Impact

5 hrs ago | 828 Views

Ministry of health scraps O' Level Maths as requirement for nurse training

6 hrs ago | 841 Views

Sulu ready to support Macheso

14 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Government up to its usual shenanigans, again

15 hrs ago | 749 Views

Zapu slams Zimbabwe's new currency ZiG

15 hrs ago | 537 Views

Half ZiG and coins to start circulating on April 30

15 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mthakwazi activists narrate horror stories from behind prison walls

15 hrs ago | 603 Views

SOS for released Mthwakazi activists

15 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zanu-PF councillor under fire

15 hrs ago | 379 Views

Villagers sell their livestock for a song

15 hrs ago | 318 Views

General nurse training: May 2024 intake has now begun

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

Is an underwear a leading economic indicator?

22 hrs ago | 807 Views

ANC officials spying for US

24 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Mnangagwa given five days to reverse decision

07 Apr 2024 at 11:27hrs | 6675 Views

Dear Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu

07 Apr 2024 at 11:21hrs | 1052 Views

Zimbabwe needs political change, not currency change

07 Apr 2024 at 11:02hrs | 359 Views

Melikhaya Ncube clinches Bosso Player of the Month Award

07 Apr 2024 at 10:38hrs | 228 Views

Mnangagwa has no third term aspirations?

07 Apr 2024 at 10:36hrs | 989 Views

Zimbabwe's new currency chaos

07 Apr 2024 at 10:35hrs | 1541 Views

Zimbabwe war vets bay for minister's blood

07 Apr 2024 at 10:35hrs | 813 Views

Mnangagwa's govt splashes on luxury cars for MPs

07 Apr 2024 at 10:34hrs | 931 Views

RBZ boss appointment challenged in court

07 Apr 2024 at 10:33hrs | 385 Views

ZiG is putting lipstick on a pig, says Biti

07 Apr 2024 at 10:31hrs | 1992 Views

New currency without public confidence won't solve crisis

07 Apr 2024 at 10:29hrs | 43 Views

We need restoration of economic confidence not new currency

07 Apr 2024 at 10:28hrs | 24 Views

Has Chamisa been bought?

07 Apr 2024 at 10:28hrs | 452 Views

Zimbabwe currency crisis: Time to face the truth

07 Apr 2024 at 10:26hrs | 128 Views

The Zimbabwe currency crisis as seen from abroad!

07 Apr 2024 at 10:25hrs | 187 Views

New Zimbabwe central bank boss talks tough

07 Apr 2024 at 10:23hrs | 219 Views

Internet providers bemoan high taxation

07 Apr 2024 at 10:22hrs | 99 Views