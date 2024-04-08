Man scalds brother over cup of beans

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A hungry man is an angry man as proved by a Bindura man who scalded his young brother with hot water over acup of beans.Tinashe Gwese (28) was dragged to Bindura magistrates courts on Friday for violating a domestic violence act.He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody to tomorrow for trial.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleged on March 30 the accused arrived home late and found his brother PanasheGwese (24) cooking beans.The accused took a cup of beans from the pot that was on fire and started eating.His young brother confronted him on his act and a misunderstanding arose.The accused poured hot water on his young brother and he sustained some blisters.A police report was filed leading to his arrest.