Jere blasts unruly Caps United fans

by Staff reporter
1 min ago
PREMIER Soccer League and Caps United president Farai Jere has torn into his team's supporters after they invaded the pitch in protest against the referee's decision to disallow their equalising goal against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

FC Platinum were leading 1-0 at the time, courtesy of a Juan Mutudza goal after nine minutes.

CAPS United appeared to have found an equaliser through Ralph Kawondera, but assistant referee Mncedisi Maposa raised his flag to cut short the celebrations.

Speaking from London Sunday morning, Jere said the behaviour by the fans is unacceptable adding that the club was going to be heavily fined as criminality cannot be condoned.

He said it was common cause that a referee's decision was final and if unhappy with that decision, there were clear channels to follow, instead of resorting to what the fans did, which has now brought the game of football into disrepute and dented the brand Premier Soccer League and that of its sponsors.

"I am not around but I have been reading and watching what has happened, we can't take the law into our own hands, what Caps United supporters did is unacceptable in whatever way you look at it. This is part of football, people make mistakes or misjudge- but not deliberately- so it's never nice or good for supporters to come up with positions. The laws of the game are changing now and again. We have seen incorrect decisions made by referees but the game moves on," said Jere.

He said at the end of the day the PSL wants football to be the winner, adding that when the referee took that decision that it was offside, there were still two minutes to play for and time added on and anything could have happened.

"What happened at Mandava Stadium will definitely put the position of the club in a very bad state and more so to a bigger extent, the brand Premier Soccer League and our football at large.

"Let's protect our referees so that we enjoy the game, there are always rules and I know attempts are being made to improve the quality of refereeing hence there has been a reduction in the number of referees for our PSL so as to have quality more than quantity. We need to respect our referees and their decisions, if you're to complain there is a channel that is used and some of these referees are being suspended, we get these reports that such and such referee has been iced," said Jere.

He said generally the quality of the referees has tremendously improved.

Jere said while it was known that football is an emotional game fans need to think, deeply, about the consequences of their actions before taking them.

"We have now brought the game of football into disrepute and the club that we dearly love is now going to be fined heavily because statutes are very clear, invasion alone before going for a hearing has a huge fine. As Caps United president, I am extremely unhappy and hurt by the behaviour of the fans. We cannot condone criminality and as such appropriate action shall certainly be taken against the club and its fans.," said Jere.

Source - The Chronicle

