Sikhala on BBC HARDtalk

Prominent Zimbabwean opposition activist Job Sikhala has been interviewed by Stephen Sucker on BBC HARDtalk this afternoon.The interview was pre-recorded for broadcast on Wednesday.The programme is watched by over 70 million world viewers. Sikhala, a veteran opposition leader, spent almost 600 days in prison amid accusations authorities were persecuting opposition leaders by prosecution.On 30 January 2025, Sikhala, a former opposition CCC MP, was released after 595 days of arbitrary detention.He had been arrested on 14 June 2022 for protesting the murder of fellow opposition activist Moreblessing Ali by a Zanu-PF brute thug (now in jail) and convicted on 3 May 2023 for obstruction of justice, while given a suspended six-month sentence with an option of paying US$600 as fine.Sikhala was also convicted and sentenced to a suspended two-year prison term under a law that no longer exists after he was accused of posting a video on Facebook claiming that a police officer had killed a baby.Zimbabwean authorities, who run an authoritarian system, are notorious for weaponising the criminal justice system to target, harass and intimidate opposition leaders.