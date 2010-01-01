Latest News Editor's Choice


Police launch manhunt for hit and run drivers

by Staff reporter
POLICE have launched a manhunt for four motorists in connection with hit and run accidents in which pedestrians were killed.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were concerned that such cases are on the rise and appealed to the public for information that might assist them in tracking down the drivers.

He reiterated that motorists must stop when involved in road traffic accidents, assist the injured if necessary, and report all accidents to the police within 24 hours.

Asst Comm Nyathi said there was a growing number of accidents in which motorists ran over pedestrians in circumstances where the victims would either be just standing or walking alongside a road.

"Police in Buhera are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a man aged 56 died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist at the 111 kilometre peg along Chivhu–Nyazura Road, near Chizema Bus Stop, on April 5. The motorist did not stop after the accident.

"In another hit and run fatal road accident, a yet to be identified man died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist on April 4 along Airport Road, Bulawayo," he said.

A second pedestrian death in Bulawayo occurred along Percy Ibboston Road in Cowdray Park. A yet-to-be-identified man aged 55 was hit by a Honda Fit and he sustained serious head injuries.

The victim, who was wearing a navy-blue trouser, grey jacket, grey shirt, and brown shoes, died on the spot.

In Harare, police in Hatfield are investigating a fatal accident that occurred along Seke Road in which a yet to be identified woman died after being hit by a Grey Nissan NV350 motor vehicle while crossing the road.

The body of the victim was taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The courts consider the offence of refusing to stop and render assistance more severely than the actual accident, even when the motorist might be at fault.

When the police arrest a hit-and-run driver, there are two charges, one relating to the accident and the second for refusal to stop.

Shockingly, a huge number of motorists found on the country's roads are unlicensed, another contributory factor to the high vehicle road accidents.

