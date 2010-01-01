Latest News Editor's Choice


'War vets welfare remains priority'

by Staff reporter
THE constitutional obligations of honouring and respecting brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for the freedom being enjoyed today will be upheld by Government, the Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs, Senator Monica Mavhunga, said yesterday.

Speaking during the signing of performance contracts by chairpersons of the four boards under her ministry: Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, Heroes Dependants Assistance, Veterans Investment Cooperation, and Power Zimbabwe, Sen Mavhunga said Government would continuously review the needs of the veterans of the liberation struggle.

 "Currently, Government provides essential entitlements in the form of pensions, medical, educational, and funeral assistance.

"These benefits are being reviewed from time to time, in line with the obtaining economic environment. Despite regular reviews, these benefits will not be sufficient to cater to all the needs of our veterans and heroes dependants", she said.

 "As a result, in pursuit of this commitment, specific assets in the form of land, mining claims, and tourism assets were allocated to the veterans of the liberation struggle through our public entities, Veterans Investment Corporation and Power Zimbabwe by His Excellency the President Dr E D Mnangagwa. Government expects that these assets will contribute significantly to the growth of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Fund, through regular dividend income streams. In turn, the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Fund is expected to augment Government efforts in economically empowering our veterans".

 Sen Mavhunga called on the boards to be resourceful and innovative rather than entirely relying on Treasury for their operations.

 The signing of performance contracts, she said, underscored Government's unwavering commitment to accountability and effective service delivery.

"The signing of these performance contracts by the chairpersons of our boards is a commitment to action, a strong work ethic, accountability, and more importantly, results.

"We expect measurable progress in fulfilling our obligation to the veterans and advancing the well-being of our nation," Sen Mavhunga said.

"The boards are composed of veterans and their dependants in the forms of widows of dear departed heroes.

This should motivate you to work with passion because you have been given the opportunity to serve your own. You should therefore ask yourselves what you are going to deliver for the benefit of your colleagues out there".

Source - The Herald

