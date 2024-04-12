Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimswitch, EcoCash roll out new currency

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FOLLOWING the unveiling of the new currency last Friday, the country's sole national payments platform and clearing house, Zimswitch, yesterday announced that it had completed the rollout of the ZiG processing system.

 Under the new system,  person-to-person transaction limits have been set at ZiG2 400 while the monthly transaction limit is ZiG8 000.

The largest local mobile money platform, EcoCash  Holdings, also notified its customers yesterday that it had successfully converted Zimbabwean dollars to the new gold-backed ZiG currency.

"Dear customer, we are pleased to advise that EcoCash services have been restored. You can now transact on USD and ZiG. Thank you for your patience and support," read a generic message to subscribers.

Zimswitch said an individual could send up to ZiG2 400 per single transaction, but their overall monthly limit would be ZiG8 000.

Although some people struggled to understand the new system and how to make payments, there was overall optimism that the new currency would bring economic stability.

As of yesterday, NMB Bank had not yet completed the conversion.

"Valued client, please note that our conversion to ZiG is still underway. In the interim, you can perform USD transactions across all our channels," read part of  an NMB Bank statement.

Zimswitch was incorporated in 1994 to process domestic card-based (ATM and POS) and EFT transactions among  member financial institutions in real time online.

Zimbabweans have pinned hopes on the newly introduced gold backed currency, saying it might be a solution to inflation that has destabilised prices in recent weeks.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu last week introduced the new currency which is backed by the country's gold and foreign currency reserves, and precious metals.

ZiG notes and coins will start circulating on April 30, but the electronic banking systems should be operational this week.

In interviews yesterday, most people said they believed ZiG would address the country's currency volatility and other economic challenges.

Mr Silas Mukoto of Harare said people should embrace the ZiG and use it with confidence so that it does not lose its value.

"In my opinion, the new currency is good although there might be some confusion at its introduction. We had been buying foreign currency on the parallel market using RTGS and this new currency gives us hope.

"I am glad that this is real money and it will be a better way of transacting," he said.

Mr Tarasikirwa Bumba from Mabvuku suburb was happy that the country now had a proper currency and urged people to embrace it.

"This ZiG money seems to be good since it is backed by gold, but the RBZ that are outside those backed by gold. If we embrace this new currency, things will change positively and the parallel market will suffocate."

A number of institutions began converting their systems last Friday, with financial institutions and payment system providers notifying their clients of suspension of Zimbabwe dollar transactions pending a switch over to ZiG.

Mrs Aisha Mohammed from Belvedere said: "The money should be heavily advertised so that we all know this new currency. We hope its introduction will bring positive changes in the economy and that we will not go back to the 2008 era."

With the huge conversion in progress by banks and mobile money platforms of all local currency accounts, all digital platforms have been unavailable since Friday except prepaid Mastercard transactions.

Generic messages from banks and mobile money platforms yesterday suggested that services would resume soon.

Dr Mushayavanhu noted on Saturday that banks and payment system providers had made satisfactory progress in converting the Zimbabwe dollar balances into ZiG balances since the announcement of the changeover.

"The conversion process will continue for other economic sectors until Friday, April 12, 2024. Thereafter, the RBZ expects that all the online payment platforms will be operating smoothly for all transactions in the economy," he said in a statement.

Following the announcement of the monetary policy statement, President Mnangagwa gazetted Statutory Instrument 60 of 2024, which gave the transacting public a transitional period of up to 21 days to convert their Zimbabwe dollar notes and coins to ZiG.

"Accordingly, the ZW$ notes and coins will continue to be used for transactional purposes at the ZiG: ZW$ conversion factor of 2 498.7242 applicable on April 8 within the 21-day transitional period," said Dr Mushayavanhu.

The new ZiG notes and coins will start circulating in the economy on April 30, to allow the RBZ to undertake an intensive educational and awareness campaign on the key security features of the ZiG notes and coins.

The campaign is expected to reach out to a wide spectrum of society consistent with the bank's financial inclusion thrust.

"The Reserve Bank further advises the public that the issuance of new currency is always preceded by this important process. The Reserve Bank is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that the public is not prejudiced and there is value preservation and transactional convenience during this transitional period," said Dr Mushayavanhu.

Political analyst and international relations guru, Trynos Jujuju said it was important that the citizens maintained confidence in their currency.

Jujuju said the new currency and measures were simple to understand yet a critical economic strategy.

"As it is, the new currency appears to be the strongest currency in the region. According to the gold standard principles, this is one of the best measures the Government took in order to arrest inflation and ensure that the trading citizens enjoy the easy and convenient way of trade.

"The introduction of the currency reforms is one of the measures to manoeuvre in this turbulent environment where restrictions are wreaking havoc to the country. It is critical that every Zimbabwean works together with Government for the development and betterment of all," he said.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Chissano meets Mnangagwa over debt clearance program

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG spins markets into trading disruptions and uncertainty

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

BCC to repossess houses in Makokoba

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Police concerned over bail conditions abuse

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo senior citizens get free parking

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Drug smuggler walks away from police

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Govt blitz as traders dump Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

PSL referees under attack

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

ZSE rebases bourse to reflect ZiG

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

126 vacancies unfilled at Zec

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa's govt declares war against barons

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

UK Certificate of Sponsorship agent up for fraud

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chibaya, 25 CCC activists trial continues

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow Gukurahundi genocide to happen again

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Foreign currency dealers ditch trading spots

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Armed robbers on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mzingwane High to change its name

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chiwenga's family donates US$20 000 towards school project

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

'War vets welfare remains priority'

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Police launch manhunt for hit and run drivers

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ministry clarifies nurse training requirements

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Potraz to review tariffs

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Military blocks Mnangagwa third term?

11 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Court judgement could see 70% of mines shut down in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3855 Views

Sikhala on BBC HARDtalk

11 hrs ago | 918 Views

Zanu-PF wins Redcliff council by-election

13 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa meets Joaquim Chissano

13 hrs ago | 565 Views

Malawians arrested driving a stolen car heading for the Limpopo River

13 hrs ago | 326 Views

Jere blasts unruly Caps United fans

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa says he will not be running for a third term in office

13 hrs ago | 319 Views

Man scalds brother over cup of beans

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe's structured currency: Here's the abracadabra

19 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Zelensky plans trip to South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1180 Views

US$720,000 heist suspect shot dead in Zimbabwe police custody

21 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Harare building collapse victim named

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

ZimRights director urges poll reforms before 2028 elections

21 hrs ago | 174 Views

Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

21 hrs ago | 228 Views

SAP in hot water over dodgy deal with Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 869 Views

French company wants to buy South Africa's MultiChoice for US$1.9 billion

21 hrs ago | 384 Views

Money changers reject bond notes

21 hrs ago | 917 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

21 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF exploits churches

21 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe worst governed country in Sadc

21 hrs ago | 361 Views

Ndebele monarchy resuscitation debate heats up

21 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Harare buildings are death traps'

21 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa's disaster management under scrutiny

21 hrs ago | 282 Views

Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

21 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabweans urged to have confidence in new currency

21 hrs ago | 155 Views