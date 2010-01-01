Chiwenga's family donates US$20 000 towards school project

News / National

by Staff reporter

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga's family has donated US$20 000 towards the development of the repurposed St Augustine Catholic College in Sunnyside, Bulawayo, which complements the Government's efforts to address school shortages.The Vice President made the pledge last Friday when he attended the Catholic men's St Joseph's Guild National Congress in the second-largest city.The church authorities made a public plea to Dr Chiwenga, detailing their need to refurbish the college into a boarding school and establish sporting facilities, to raise at least US$200 000.The school opened its doors at the beginning of the year admitting Form 1, Form 2, Form 3, and Lower Six classes.In his response, VP Chiwenga said considering its historic importance, the school needs all the support hence his family will inject US$20 000 into the project."The school has a long history, it was established as a seminary and we can't let this place die. We shall together raise funding to make sure that this school becomes a number one boarding school not only in Bulawayo, not only in the Matabeleland region but in the country, and by all means prioritise our children. My family will put in the seed money of US$20 000," said VP Chiwenga.He said the school will come in handy in addressing school shortages in the country. The country has a shortage of 2 800 schools and the private sector, among other development partners, has been called to chip in to aid the Government in the construction of schools."We will continue to work together with you to make sure we raise the funds and the school will become one of those, that will alleviate the shortage of schools in the country," said Dr Chiwenga."You know we have a shortage of over 2 000 schools. We want to shorten the distance travelled by each child to at least 5km. Whether it is a boarding or a day school the distance must not be more than 5km."We also want schools that are going to specialise in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)," he said.To strengthen skills learning at junior levels, the Government is in the process of introducing technical high schools, which will result in pupils being professionally trade-tested before completing secondary education in line with international standards aimed at equipping the learners with life skills.In each of the 10 provinces, the Government has identified one school that will be rolling out the pilot project.The project is being implemented and the identified schools will have their names slightly changed to conform to their new thrust.Luveve High School in Bulawayo will now be renamed Luveve High Aviation Studies and Metal Technology and Design while Mzingwane High School in Matabeleland South, will be changed to Mzingwane High School Wood Technology and Design.In Matabeleland North, Hwange High School will be called Hwange High School Textile Technology and Design. In Harare, Allan Wilson High will add Metal Technology and Design to its name, Chinhoyi High School in Mashonaland West will be renamed Chinhoyi High School Technical Graphics while Chipindura High School in Mashonaland Central will add Building Technology and Design to its name.In the Midlands, Guinea Fowl High will be renamed Guinea Fowl High Food Technology and Design with Mutare Boys High in Manicaland changing to Mutare Boys High Metal Technology.Mutoko High School in Mashonaland East will be renamed Mutoko High School Home Management and Design while Mwenezi High School in Masvingo will add Building Technology and Design to its name.The Government has adopted the Heritage-Based Education curriculum at the Primary and Secondary levels as part of its efforts to produce competent pupils to solve national problems.