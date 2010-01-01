Mzingwane High to change its name

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government is in the process of introducing technical high schools, which will result in pupils being professionally trade-tested before completing secondary education in line with international standards aimed at equipping the learners with life skills.In each of the 10 provinces, the Government has identified one school that will be rolling out the pilot project.The project is being implemented and the identified schools will have their names slightly changed to conform to their new thrust.Luveve High School in Bulawayo will now be renamed Luveve High Aviation Studies and Metal Technology and Design while Mzingwane High School in Matabeleland South, will be changed to Mzingwane High School Wood Technology and Design.In Matabeleland North, Hwange High School will be called Hwange High School Textile Technology and Design. In Harare, Allan Wilson High will add Metal Technology and Design to its name, Chinhoyi High School in Mashonaland West will be renamed Chinhoyi High School Technical Graphics while Chipindura High School in Mashonaland Central will add Building Technology and Design to its name.In the Midlands, Guinea Fowl High will be renamed Guinea Fowl High Food Technology and Design with Mutare Boys High in Manicaland changing to Mutare Boys High Metal Technology.Mutoko High School in Mashonaland East will be renamed Mutoko High School Home Management and Design while Mwenezi High School in Masvingo will add Building Technology and Design to its name.The Government has adopted the Heritage-Based Education curriculum at the Primary and Secondary levels as part of its efforts to produce competent pupils to solve national problems.