Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UK Certificate of Sponsorship agent up for fraud

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SUSPECTED bogus United Kingdom Certificate of Sponsorship agent was yesterday dragged to the Harare Magistrates' Courts for allegedly defrauding a client of US$5 100 after promising to facilitate the acquisition of travel and work documents.

Munyaradzi Mangoma was remanded in custody to today for bail ruling after appearing before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The complainant is Paidamoyo Chamatunhu.

The State opposed bail saying Mangoma's address was not yet confirmed.

Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira further opposed bail stating that Mangoma has a family abroad and if released on bail he may relocate and abscond.

Chanakira alleged that sometime in July 2023, Chamatunhu was advised by her niece Monalisa Chinamasa that her cousin Tanyaradzwa Chivandire was processing COS for people who intend to work in the UK.

The court heard that the complainant called Chivandire after seeing an advertisement on his WhatsApp status and she confirmed that it cost £4 500 which is equivalent to US$6 200 to process the COS.

Chivandire gave Chamatunhu the suspect's contact details.

Mangoma instructed her to deposit £2 250 which was equivalent to US$3 100 in Tinotenda Zinyenge's account through her aunt who is also in the UK.

On July 9, 2023, Chivandire advised Chamatunhu that her COS had been processed, adding that she would get it after full payment of the amount.

Chamatunhu negotiated with Mangoma so that she could pay US$2 000 instead of the US$2 900 balance.

The complainant was advised to give Mangoma's gardener Luckson Mazarura the balance of US$2 000.

The State further alleged that on July 11, 2023, Chamatunhu requested to see the COS, but Mangoma indicated that it had errors which needed to be corrected.

It is alleged that Chamatunhu received a message from Chivandire requesting his banking details so that she can be refunded her money.

The money was supposed to be refunded to Chamatunhu's aunt who is in the UK by July 15, 2023 and since then Mangoma became evasive until he was arrested.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chissano meets Mnangagwa over debt clearance program

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG spins markets into trading disruptions and uncertainty

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

BCC to repossess houses in Makokoba

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Police concerned over bail conditions abuse

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo senior citizens get free parking

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Drug smuggler walks away from police

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Govt blitz as traders dump Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

PSL referees under attack

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

ZSE rebases bourse to reflect ZiG

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

126 vacancies unfilled at Zec

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt declares war against barons

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chibaya, 25 CCC activists trial continues

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow Gukurahundi genocide to happen again

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Foreign currency dealers ditch trading spots

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Armed robbers on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mzingwane High to change its name

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chiwenga's family donates US$20 000 towards school project

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimswitch, EcoCash roll out new currency

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'War vets welfare remains priority'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Police launch manhunt for hit and run drivers

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ministry clarifies nurse training requirements

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Potraz to review tariffs

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Military blocks Mnangagwa third term?

11 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Court judgement could see 70% of mines shut down in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3880 Views

Sikhala on BBC HARDtalk

11 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zanu-PF wins Redcliff council by-election

13 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa meets Joaquim Chissano

13 hrs ago | 565 Views

Malawians arrested driving a stolen car heading for the Limpopo River

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Jere blasts unruly Caps United fans

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa says he will not be running for a third term in office

13 hrs ago | 319 Views

Man scalds brother over cup of beans

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe's structured currency: Here's the abracadabra

19 hrs ago | 2064 Views

Zelensky plans trip to South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1180 Views

US$720,000 heist suspect shot dead in Zimbabwe police custody

21 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Harare building collapse victim named

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

ZimRights director urges poll reforms before 2028 elections

21 hrs ago | 174 Views

Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

21 hrs ago | 228 Views

SAP in hot water over dodgy deal with Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 869 Views

French company wants to buy South Africa's MultiChoice for US$1.9 billion

21 hrs ago | 384 Views

Money changers reject bond notes

21 hrs ago | 917 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

21 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF exploits churches

21 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe worst governed country in Sadc

21 hrs ago | 361 Views

Ndebele monarchy resuscitation debate heats up

21 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Harare buildings are death traps'

21 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa's disaster management under scrutiny

21 hrs ago | 282 Views

Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

21 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabweans urged to have confidence in new currency

22 hrs ago | 155 Views