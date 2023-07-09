UK Certificate of Sponsorship agent up for fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SUSPECTED bogus United Kingdom Certificate of Sponsorship agent was yesterday dragged to the Harare Magistrates' Courts for allegedly defrauding a client of US$5 100 after promising to facilitate the acquisition of travel and work documents.Munyaradzi Mangoma was remanded in custody to today for bail ruling after appearing before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.The complainant is Paidamoyo Chamatunhu.The State opposed bail saying Mangoma's address was not yet confirmed.Prosecutor Thomas Chanakira further opposed bail stating that Mangoma has a family abroad and if released on bail he may relocate and abscond.Chanakira alleged that sometime in July 2023, Chamatunhu was advised by her niece Monalisa Chinamasa that her cousin Tanyaradzwa Chivandire was processing COS for people who intend to work in the UK.The court heard that the complainant called Chivandire after seeing an advertisement on his WhatsApp status and she confirmed that it cost £4 500 which is equivalent to US$6 200 to process the COS.Chivandire gave Chamatunhu the suspect's contact details.Mangoma instructed her to deposit £2 250 which was equivalent to US$3 100 in Tinotenda Zinyenge's account through her aunt who is also in the UK.On July 9, 2023, Chivandire advised Chamatunhu that her COS had been processed, adding that she would get it after full payment of the amount.Chamatunhu negotiated with Mangoma so that she could pay US$2 000 instead of the US$2 900 balance.The complainant was advised to give Mangoma's gardener Luckson Mazarura the balance of US$2 000.The State further alleged that on July 11, 2023, Chamatunhu requested to see the COS, but Mangoma indicated that it had errors which needed to be corrected.It is alleged that Chamatunhu received a message from Chivandire requesting his banking details so that she can be refunded her money.The money was supposed to be refunded to Chamatunhu's aunt who is in the UK by July 15, 2023 and since then Mangoma became evasive until he was arrested.