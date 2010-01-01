Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

126 vacancies unfilled at Zec

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) fired six employees while 126 vacancies remained unfilled, the commission's 2023 annual report has revealed, amid fears the gaps could affect the election management body to discharge its duties effectively.

The report details the commission's activities throughout the year, including voter registration, budget allocation and staffing updates.

The report also showed that there are 58 police officers seconded to Zec.

"Zec has an establishment of 680 posts. Of these 580 are filled.

In addition, 58 ZRP special constabularies are seconded to Zec for security reasons," the report read.

"The commission recruited 66 new employees during the year under review. Of those recruited 40% are females and 60% are males.

"All posts were advertised internally first and then externally where suitable and qualified internal candidates were not identified.

"However, nine offers were rejected due to unattractive salary packages. In addition during the year under review, the commission recruited about one hundred and fifty thousand (150 000) seconded staff from eligible institutions in line with the provisions of section 10 of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] for purposes of supporting the management of electoral activities."

While not receiving the full allocated budget, Zec accessed 74% of the ZWL$896 billion earmarked for electoral processes.

On the voter registration front, Zec reported a significant increase with over 700 000 registrants recorded in 2023.

"The commission was able to fulfil all its statutory functions and met six (6) times in line with its corporate governance expectations outlined in the relevant law.

"This was despite the various challenges and demands from its other constitutional mandates during the year under review," then Zec chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said.

Zec chief electoral officer Utloile Silaigwana admitted that the commission faced challenges in 2023.

"The year 2023 shall go down as the most hectic in the history of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission. This is due to the fact that the commission was faced with the requirement of discharging two equally challenging electoral tasks in terms of the Constitution over a period of two years, that is, 2022 and 2023," he said.

"During the prior year, and up to the first quarter of 2023, the commission was preoccupied with the mandate of delimiting electoral boundaries following the conduct of a population census in line with provisions of section 161 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe."

"In 2023, the commission was again called upon in terms of section 239 to conduct the harmonised elections.

Notwithstanding this fact, I am pleased to announce the fact that the commission was equal to the tasks at hand as these were discharged in line with its constitutional mandate," he added.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chissano meets Mnangagwa over debt clearance program

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG spins markets into trading disruptions and uncertainty

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

BCC to repossess houses in Makokoba

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Police concerned over bail conditions abuse

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo senior citizens get free parking

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Drug smuggler walks away from police

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Govt blitz as traders dump Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

PSL referees under attack

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

ZSE rebases bourse to reflect ZiG

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa's govt declares war against barons

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

UK Certificate of Sponsorship agent up for fraud

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chibaya, 25 CCC activists trial continues

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow Gukurahundi genocide to happen again

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Foreign currency dealers ditch trading spots

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Armed robbers on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mzingwane High to change its name

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chiwenga's family donates US$20 000 towards school project

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimswitch, EcoCash roll out new currency

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'War vets welfare remains priority'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Police launch manhunt for hit and run drivers

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ministry clarifies nurse training requirements

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Potraz to review tariffs

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Military blocks Mnangagwa third term?

11 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Court judgement could see 70% of mines shut down in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3885 Views

Sikhala on BBC HARDtalk

11 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zanu-PF wins Redcliff council by-election

13 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mnangagwa meets Joaquim Chissano

13 hrs ago | 565 Views

Malawians arrested driving a stolen car heading for the Limpopo River

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Jere blasts unruly Caps United fans

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa says he will not be running for a third term in office

13 hrs ago | 319 Views

Man scalds brother over cup of beans

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe's structured currency: Here's the abracadabra

19 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Zelensky plans trip to South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1180 Views

US$720,000 heist suspect shot dead in Zimbabwe police custody

21 hrs ago | 2508 Views

Harare building collapse victim named

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

ZimRights director urges poll reforms before 2028 elections

21 hrs ago | 174 Views

Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

21 hrs ago | 228 Views

SAP in hot water over dodgy deal with Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 869 Views

French company wants to buy South Africa's MultiChoice for US$1.9 billion

21 hrs ago | 384 Views

Money changers reject bond notes

21 hrs ago | 917 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

21 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF exploits churches

21 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe worst governed country in Sadc

21 hrs ago | 361 Views

Ndebele monarchy resuscitation debate heats up

21 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Harare buildings are death traps'

21 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa's disaster management under scrutiny

21 hrs ago | 282 Views

Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

21 hrs ago | 156 Views

3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

22 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabweans urged to have confidence in new currency

22 hrs ago | 155 Views