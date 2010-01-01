Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drug smuggler walks away from police

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A DRUG dealer intercepted at Beitbridge Border Post with dagga and prohibited cough syrups slipped away under the nose of dozens of security officials at Zimbabwe's most patrolled border post.

Security officials, notorious for demanding bribes from ordinary travellers, crossborder transporters, bus operators and shipping agents, have failed to account for the suspect, Southern Eye has established.

The incident happened on Thursday last week.

Some stakeholders believe the security officers were bribed.

There are more than 100 security agents from different government arms at the Beitbridge Border Post.

Acting commanding officer of Beitbridge police district Superintendent Philisani Ndebele said the driver was not found.

"The driver disappeared from the scene," Ndebele briefly told Southern Eye last week.

But stakeholders in Beitbridge said the incident exposed widespread corruption involving police officers, customs and excise officers, private security guards and officers from the President's Department at the border post.

"There are two explanations, that the officers are at the border for something else rather than the country's security or they colluded with the suspect," said one Beitbridge resident.

"Ask anyone, there is a heavy presence of security officers from different departments whose sole purpose is to check and arrest smuggling and illegal movement of people across the border. How do you explain that a suspect simply walks away?"

Events leading to the interception were interesting, according to witnesses.

The vehicle, a Toyota Quantum minibus headed for Bulawayo, was stopped for routine check-up in the "Malume" section of the border which handles small-scale cross-border transporters.

Sniffer dogs gave away the suspect, resulting in customs and excise officials targeting the trailer of the vehicle.

At that point, the driver and his crew took advantage of the melee to walk away.

The vehicle contained the banned Benylin cough syrups which contain codeine sold on the illegal drug market.

It also had about 24 kilogrammes of dagga.

Investigations by Southern Eye showed that the same vehicle was intercepted recently with at least 74 kilogrammes of dagga.

"He simply walked away after realising something was wrong," said a witness.

"Proper handling of the case should have had the driver secured and a search on his vehicle done in his presence. How do officials explain his disappearance when they are employed to secure such people? What is their purpose?"

Police later issued a statement confirming the interception of the contraband, but did not speak of any arrests.

Zimbabwe is battling to contain a drug scourge with reports showing that most illegal intoxicating substances are being smuggled from South Africa.

A source at Customs and Excise said: "Of late, we have been intercepting dagga dealers bringing the drug from South Africa."

Source - southern eye

Must Read

Chissano meets Mnangagwa over debt clearance program

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG spins markets into trading disruptions and uncertainty

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

BCC to repossess houses in Makokoba

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Police concerned over bail conditions abuse

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bulawayo senior citizens get free parking

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Govt blitz as traders dump Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

PSL referees under attack

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

ZSE rebases bourse to reflect ZiG

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

126 vacancies unfilled at Zec

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa's govt declares war against barons

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

UK Certificate of Sponsorship agent up for fraud

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chibaya, 25 CCC activists trial continues

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow Gukurahundi genocide to happen again

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Foreign currency dealers ditch trading spots

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Armed robbers on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mzingwane High to change its name

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chiwenga's family donates US$20 000 towards school project

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimswitch, EcoCash roll out new currency

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'War vets welfare remains priority'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Police launch manhunt for hit and run drivers

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ministry clarifies nurse training requirements

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Potraz to review tariffs

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Military blocks Mnangagwa third term?

11 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Court judgement could see 70% of mines shut down in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3894 Views

Sikhala on BBC HARDtalk

11 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF wins Redcliff council by-election

13 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa meets Joaquim Chissano

13 hrs ago | 565 Views

Malawians arrested driving a stolen car heading for the Limpopo River

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Jere blasts unruly Caps United fans

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa says he will not be running for a third term in office

13 hrs ago | 319 Views

Man scalds brother over cup of beans

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe's structured currency: Here's the abracadabra

19 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Zelensky plans trip to South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1182 Views

US$720,000 heist suspect shot dead in Zimbabwe police custody

21 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Harare building collapse victim named

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

ZimRights director urges poll reforms before 2028 elections

21 hrs ago | 174 Views

Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

21 hrs ago | 228 Views

SAP in hot water over dodgy deal with Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 869 Views

French company wants to buy South Africa's MultiChoice for US$1.9 billion

21 hrs ago | 384 Views

Money changers reject bond notes

21 hrs ago | 917 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

21 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF exploits churches

21 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe worst governed country in Sadc

21 hrs ago | 361 Views

Ndebele monarchy resuscitation debate heats up

21 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Harare buildings are death traps'

21 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa's disaster management under scrutiny

21 hrs ago | 282 Views

Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

22 hrs ago | 156 Views

3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

22 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabweans urged to have confidence in new currency

22 hrs ago | 155 Views