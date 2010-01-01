Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo senior citizens get free parking

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO senior citizens have started to enjoy vehicle parking charges exemption where they are entitled to 25 hours of free parking in the central business district.

Tendy Three Investments (TTI) spokesperson, Caroline Nleya, said beneficiaries were citizens aged 70 years and above.

TT1 was awarded a US$2 million tender for vehicle parking management by the council in 2022.

"Senior citizens have started enjoying their monthly 25 hours of free parking time and we continue to register eligible senior citizens," Nleya said.

"The privilege was advertised for senior citizens to register in January 2024.

"Senior citizens are considered eligible for this package if they are in possession of a valid driver's licence, proof of residence in the City of Bulawayo and have a motor vehicle registered in their name."

She said the provision of the package for senior citizens followed stakeholder consultations.

"This parking package was then harmonised with the rates rebate policy enacted by the City of Bulawayo," she said.

"The exemption charge would be valid for one calendar year and renewed annually. "

Under the TTI vehicle parking deal, which is a build, operate and transfer, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) receives 30% of the proceeds, while the contractor retains 70%.

Over a period of six years, TTI stands to make a net profit of US$4 420 080, in comparison to US$941 760 for BCC.

However, there have been concerns over vehicle parking fees with reports of some marshals being beaten up by angry motorists.

Source - southern eye

Must Read

Chissano meets Mnangagwa over debt clearance program

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG spins markets into trading disruptions and uncertainty

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

BCC to repossess houses in Makokoba

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

Police concerned over bail conditions abuse

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Drug smuggler walks away from police

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt blitz as traders dump Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

PSL referees under attack

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

ZSE rebases bourse to reflect ZiG

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

126 vacancies unfilled at Zec

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa's govt declares war against barons

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

UK Certificate of Sponsorship agent up for fraud

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chibaya, 25 CCC activists trial continues

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow Gukurahundi genocide to happen again

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Foreign currency dealers ditch trading spots

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Armed robbers on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mzingwane High to change its name

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Chiwenga's family donates US$20 000 towards school project

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimswitch, EcoCash roll out new currency

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'War vets welfare remains priority'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Police launch manhunt for hit and run drivers

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ministry clarifies nurse training requirements

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Potraz to review tariffs

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Military blocks Mnangagwa third term?

11 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Court judgement could see 70% of mines shut down in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3895 Views

Sikhala on BBC HARDtalk

11 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zanu-PF wins Redcliff council by-election

13 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa meets Joaquim Chissano

13 hrs ago | 565 Views

Malawians arrested driving a stolen car heading for the Limpopo River

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Jere blasts unruly Caps United fans

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa says he will not be running for a third term in office

13 hrs ago | 319 Views

Man scalds brother over cup of beans

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe's structured currency: Here's the abracadabra

19 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Zelensky plans trip to South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1182 Views

US$720,000 heist suspect shot dead in Zimbabwe police custody

21 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Harare building collapse victim named

21 hrs ago | 732 Views

ZimRights director urges poll reforms before 2028 elections

21 hrs ago | 174 Views

Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

21 hrs ago | 228 Views

SAP in hot water over dodgy deal with Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 869 Views

French company wants to buy South Africa's MultiChoice for US$1.9 billion

21 hrs ago | 384 Views

Money changers reject bond notes

21 hrs ago | 917 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

21 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF exploits churches

21 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe worst governed country in Sadc

21 hrs ago | 361 Views

Ndebele monarchy resuscitation debate heats up

21 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Harare buildings are death traps'

21 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa's disaster management under scrutiny

21 hrs ago | 282 Views

Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

22 hrs ago | 156 Views

3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

22 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabweans urged to have confidence in new currency

22 hrs ago | 155 Views