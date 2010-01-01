Bulawayo senior citizens get free parking

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO senior citizens have started to enjoy vehicle parking charges exemption where they are entitled to 25 hours of free parking in the central business district.Tendy Three Investments (TTI) spokesperson, Caroline Nleya, said beneficiaries were citizens aged 70 years and above.TT1 was awarded a US$2 million tender for vehicle parking management by the council in 2022."Senior citizens have started enjoying their monthly 25 hours of free parking time and we continue to register eligible senior citizens," Nleya said."The privilege was advertised for senior citizens to register in January 2024."Senior citizens are considered eligible for this package if they are in possession of a valid driver's licence, proof of residence in the City of Bulawayo and have a motor vehicle registered in their name."She said the provision of the package for senior citizens followed stakeholder consultations."This parking package was then harmonised with the rates rebate policy enacted by the City of Bulawayo," she said."The exemption charge would be valid for one calendar year and renewed annually. "Under the TTI vehicle parking deal, which is a build, operate and transfer, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) receives 30% of the proceeds, while the contractor retains 70%.Over a period of six years, TTI stands to make a net profit of US$4 420 080, in comparison to US$941 760 for BCC.However, there have been concerns over vehicle parking fees with reports of some marshals being beaten up by angry motorists.