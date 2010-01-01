Latest News Editor's Choice


Police concerned over bail conditions abuse

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
POLICE have raised concern over the abuse of bail conditions by suspects and will be approaching the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on the matter, national police spokesperson Assistant Commisioner Paul Nyathi has said.

Nyathi said this at a Press conference in Bulawayo last week following the release of suspected copper cable thieves and a drug peddler.

He said the police were aware of suspects who were abusing the courts' bail system.

"I was told that there were some suspected drug peddlers who were arrested trying to smuggle drugs into Bulawayo. Some suspects are given bail, while waiting trial then go on to commit other crimes which is something the police and the judicial system need to review," Nyathi said

He said police had a challenge with copper cable theft leading to power outages.

"These suspects try to smuggle and sell copper cables outside the country and when they get arrested, surprisingly, they are released on bail and yet commit other crimes.

"It's the right or privilege of each and every suspect to be given bail so that the due processes of the law are taking effect. It's only wrong to say that some people are repenting, you are given bail so that your case is investigated and prepared for trial."

Nyathi said the police met regularly with JSC to exchange notes but now they aimed to engage over issues to do with abuse of bail conditions.

This comes after a man from Emganwini in Bulawayo was found in possession of copper cables worth US$34 000 belonging to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company.

In another case, police arrested four suspects who were found in possession of five tonnes of copper cables in Mahatshula, Bulawayo.

Zesa recently revealed that it lost over US$11 million in more than 3 000 cases of vandalism and theft in a period of two-and-a-half years.

Source - southern eye

