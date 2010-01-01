Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chissano meets Mnangagwa over debt clearance program

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Former President of Mozambique, Joaquim Chissano, paid a visit to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday to address political and socio-economic concerns affecting Zimbabwe.

Chissano, who serves as the High-Level Facilitator for Zimbabwe's debt clearance efforts, was accompanied by Luisa Diogo, a technical advisor and former Prime Minister of Mozambique.

Following their meeting at State House, Chissano expressed that his primary objective was to assess the progress made in clearing the national debt.

Zimbabwe currently faces a substantial debt burden, owing over USD17.5 billion to international financial institutions such as the IMF, World Bank, African Development Bank, and European Investment Bank.

Of this debt, US$14.04 billion is owed to international creditors, US$3.4 billion to domestic creditors, US$5.75 billion to bilateral creditors, and US$2.5 billion to multilateral creditors.

Chissano emphasized the importance of understanding Zimbabwe's political and socio-economic landscape, as he plays a pivotal role in facilitating discussions with international financial institutions and partners. He highlighted governance and economic concerns as key areas of dialogue.

With Chissano's assistance, Zimbabwe has initiated structured dialogue sessions with creditors to address its debt challenges.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube clarified that Chissano's visit was part of ongoing discussions regarding debt arrears, economic issues, currency reform, and compensation for white farmers. Ncube also mentioned upcoming meetings with global financial institutions, where Zimbabwe will continue its dialogue on resolving debt issues.

Since late 2022, the Zimbabwean government has been actively working to resolve its official debt and clear arrears with international creditors, including the African Development Bank.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwe's new ZiG spins markets into trading disruptions and uncertainty

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

BCC to repossess houses in Makokoba

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Police concerned over bail conditions abuse

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bulawayo senior citizens get free parking

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Drug smuggler walks away from police

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Govt blitz as traders dump Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

PSL referees under attack

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

ZSE rebases bourse to reflect ZiG

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

126 vacancies unfilled at Zec

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa's govt declares war against barons

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

UK Certificate of Sponsorship agent up for fraud

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chibaya, 25 CCC activists trial continues

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow Gukurahundi genocide to happen again

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Foreign currency dealers ditch trading spots

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Armed robbers on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mzingwane High to change its name

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Chiwenga's family donates US$20 000 towards school project

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimswitch, EcoCash roll out new currency

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'War vets welfare remains priority'

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Police launch manhunt for hit and run drivers

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Ministry clarifies nurse training requirements

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Potraz to review tariffs

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Military blocks Mnangagwa third term?

11 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Court judgement could see 70% of mines shut down in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 3899 Views

Sikhala on BBC HARDtalk

11 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zanu-PF wins Redcliff council by-election

13 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa meets Joaquim Chissano

13 hrs ago | 565 Views

Malawians arrested driving a stolen car heading for the Limpopo River

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Jere blasts unruly Caps United fans

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mnangagwa says he will not be running for a third term in office

13 hrs ago | 319 Views

Man scalds brother over cup of beans

17 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe's structured currency: Here's the abracadabra

19 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Zelensky plans trip to South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1183 Views

US$720,000 heist suspect shot dead in Zimbabwe police custody

21 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Harare building collapse victim named

21 hrs ago | 733 Views

ZimRights director urges poll reforms before 2028 elections

21 hrs ago | 174 Views

Dynamos held by Bulawayo Chiefs

21 hrs ago | 228 Views

SAP in hot water over dodgy deal with Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 869 Views

French company wants to buy South Africa's MultiChoice for US$1.9 billion

21 hrs ago | 384 Views

Money changers reject bond notes

21 hrs ago | 917 Views

Ex-Zimbabwe army commander appointed ambassador to DRC

21 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF exploits churches

21 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabwe worst governed country in Sadc

21 hrs ago | 361 Views

Ndebele monarchy resuscitation debate heats up

22 hrs ago | 255 Views

'Harare buildings are death traps'

22 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa's disaster management under scrutiny

22 hrs ago | 282 Views

Bulawayo council to acquire more refuse trucks

22 hrs ago | 156 Views

3 goals, 3 points for Bosso

22 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zimbabweans urged to have confidence in new currency

22 hrs ago | 155 Views