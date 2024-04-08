Latest News Editor's Choice


Illegal miner slips to his death

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 mins ago | Views
A 25-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe man slipped to his death in a deep shaft after a rope they were using to pull him from the shaft loosened.

Solomon Taundi of Gatsi village, Chief Negomo in Chiweshe died on the spot on Saturday.

Deputy Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tony Nyandoro confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Chiweshe where an artisanal miner slipped in a deep shaft and died on the spot," Nyandoro said.

Allegations are that on April 6 the now deceased Taundi was working with his colleagues at a shaft in Chiweshe around 9pm.

Taundi was removing junk ore in the 50-meter-deep Shaft and gave a sign to his colleagues that he wanted to come outside the shaft.

He tired himself with a rope and his colleagues started pulling the rope.

When he was closer to the opening of the shaft the rope loosened and he fell down there by dying on the spot.

His colleague Onward Chirove (28) of Musarara village went inside to check on his colleague and discovered his lifeless body on the ground.

A police report was filed by Tinashe Machingauta the following day.

Police urged miners to put strong mechanisms at their workstations to avoid the danger of life.

"Miners should use proper mining equipment, carry out regular safety trainings and always prioritize the safety of their workers," Nyandoro said.



