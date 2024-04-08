Jacob Zuma wins

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma can contest the elections as an uMkhonto weSizwe Party candidate, the Electoral Court has ruled.On Tuesday, the court dismissed the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) decision to prevent Zuma from contesting a seat in Parliament.The IEC said he could not be a candidate because he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.The court has overturned the decision.The appeal succeeds. The decision of the electoral commission of 28 March 2024 in terms of which the electoral commission upheld Dr Matsapola's objection to the second applicant's candidacy [Mr Zuma] is set aside and substituted with the following: The objection is hereby dismissed."