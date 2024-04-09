Jere's CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has called upon CAPS United, the Harare-based football club, to appear before a Disciplinary Committee in response to a recent incident at Mandava Stadium. The match between CAPS United and FC Platinum was disrupted by fans invading the pitch, prompting the abandonment of the game.The disruption occurred in the 88th minute when CAPS United supporters protested against the referee's decision to disallow Ralph Kawondera's goal, which could have equalized the score against FC Platinum, who were leading 1-0.CAPS United is scheduled to face disciplinary proceedings on April 23 at the PSL offices in Harare. The summons issued by the PSL accuses CAPS United of violating the league's rules and regulations.According to Order 31 of the PSL rules and regulations, it constitutes an act of misconduct when a club's supporters engage in any form of misbehavior inside or outside the stadium before, during, or after a match, regardless of the match venue.The PSL's press statement emphasized that such misbehavior by supporters is considered a breach of the league's rules, and CAPS United has been charged accordingly.