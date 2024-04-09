Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Xenophobic South African politician targets Zimbabwe linked Barbara Mgutshini

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
Former ANC MP and Abantu Batho Congress Councillor in eThekwini, Makhosi Khoza, says South African natives have been shortchanged.

Khoza questioned how KwaZulu-Natal's Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has an acting HoD who is from Zimbabwe 'when the position she is occupying does not require as scarce skill'.

Khoza was was speaking in Durban where her new political party was announcing palns for its upcoming manifesto launch on Saturday.

The xenophobic politician who studied in Zimbabwe was referring to Barbara Mgutshini who serves as a Deputy Director General in the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) in KwaZulu Natal.




Source - Byo24News

