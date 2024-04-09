Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Low turnout at ZANU PF Provincial Mat North Provincial celebration...Richard Moyo's leadership under scrutiny

by George Tshuma
1 hr ago | Views
The recent elections victory celebration organized by ZANU PF Provincial Chairman for Matebeleland North, Richard Moyo, has brought to light growing concerns about the state of affairs within the province. The event, which was attended by less than 50 people, is being viewed as a clear indicator of waning support and confidence in Moyo's leadership within the party's structures in Matebeleland North.

The low turnout at the victory celebration has raised questions about Moyo's ability to rally support and mobilize the party's base effectively. With such a dismal showing at a celebratory event, doubts are being cast on whether Moyo will be able to inspire and mobilize supporters to vote for the party in future elections. The lack of enthusiasm and attendance at the gathering is seen as a reflection of the underlying discontent and disillusionment among party members in the province.

Moreover, the poor performance of Matebeleland North in the recent elections further underscores the challenges facing the province under Moyo's leadership. The province's lackluster showing at the ballot box is a clear sign that all is not well within the ranks of ZANU PF in Matebeleland North. The failure to secure significant support in the elections points to deeper issues plaguing the party's structures and organization in the region.

The stark contrast between the size of the victory celebration turnout and the scale of electoral support needed for the party to succeed highlights the urgent need for introspection and reassessment within ZANU PF in Matebeleland North. If Moyo struggles to mobilize party members for a celebratory event, the critical question arises whether he can galvanize the support necessary to secure electoral victories in the future.

As party members and observers take stock of the situation in Matebeleland North, the poor attendance at the victory celebration serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing ZANU PF in the province. The indication of diminishing confidence in Richard Moyo's leadership, coupled with the lackluster electoral performance, underscores the need for a reevaluation of the party's strategies and structures in Matebeleland North.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

GMO maize scandal unearthed at Mbare Msika

45 mins ago | 45 Views

Analysts raise concerns over chaotic introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency

52 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabweans complain of SA Home Affairs incompetence

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

WATCH: Xenophobic South African politician targets Zimbabwe linked Barbara Mgutshini

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Biti dumps CCC

7 hrs ago | 1922 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency strengthens on second day of trading

7 hrs ago | 896 Views

Jere's CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari gets coaching job in England

7 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Policeman acquitted in abuse of office case

7 hrs ago | 241 Views

Blitz exposes unregistered medicines

7 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimdollar remains legal tender until month-end

7 hrs ago | 139 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Retailers, service providers switch to ZiG prices

7 hrs ago | 203 Views

Cigarettes worth R100 000 seized in border operation

7 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe to maximise on oil discovery

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

ZEC ready for Harare by-elections

7 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa to commission two small mines

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Lithium haulage trucks chaos in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1319 Views

Jacob Zuma wins

16 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Zimbabwe finds a way to turn paper into gold long live Gushungo!!!

20 hrs ago | 1531 Views

Even Chissano knows Mnangagwa has failed Zimbabwe!

20 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Man breaks into Headmasters offices, blames evil spirit

20 hrs ago | 488 Views

Illegal miner slips to his death

24 hrs ago | 716 Views

Chissano meets Mnangagwa over debt clearance program

09 Apr 2024 at 06:25hrs | 1113 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG spins markets into trading disruptions and uncertainty

09 Apr 2024 at 06:24hrs | 1467 Views

BCC to repossess houses in Makokoba

09 Apr 2024 at 06:24hrs | 1747 Views

Police concerned over bail conditions abuse

09 Apr 2024 at 06:23hrs | 483 Views

Bulawayo senior citizens get free parking

09 Apr 2024 at 06:23hrs | 696 Views

Drug smuggler walks away from police

09 Apr 2024 at 06:23hrs | 1236 Views

Govt blitz as traders dump Zimdollar

09 Apr 2024 at 06:22hrs | 1123 Views

PSL referees under attack

09 Apr 2024 at 06:22hrs | 310 Views

ZSE rebases bourse to reflect ZiG

09 Apr 2024 at 06:22hrs | 92 Views

126 vacancies unfilled at Zec

09 Apr 2024 at 06:21hrs | 360 Views

Mnangagwa's govt declares war against barons

09 Apr 2024 at 06:21hrs | 557 Views

UK Certificate of Sponsorship agent up for fraud

09 Apr 2024 at 06:21hrs | 404 Views

Chibaya, 25 CCC activists trial continues

09 Apr 2024 at 06:20hrs | 133 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow Gukurahundi genocide to happen again

09 Apr 2024 at 06:20hrs | 308 Views

Foreign currency dealers ditch trading spots

09 Apr 2024 at 06:20hrs | 718 Views

Armed robbers on the prowl

09 Apr 2024 at 06:20hrs | 443 Views

Mzingwane High to change its name

09 Apr 2024 at 06:19hrs | 2384 Views

Chiwenga's family donates US$20 000 towards school project

09 Apr 2024 at 06:18hrs | 534 Views

Zimswitch, EcoCash roll out new currency

09 Apr 2024 at 06:18hrs | 265 Views

'War vets welfare remains priority'

09 Apr 2024 at 06:17hrs | 81 Views

Police launch manhunt for hit and run drivers

09 Apr 2024 at 06:17hrs | 167 Views

Ministry clarifies nurse training requirements

09 Apr 2024 at 06:17hrs | 369 Views

Potraz to review tariffs

09 Apr 2024 at 06:17hrs | 107 Views

Military blocks Mnangagwa third term?

08 Apr 2024 at 21:10hrs | 4862 Views

Court judgement could see 70% of mines shut down in Zimbabwe

08 Apr 2024 at 21:09hrs | 10538 Views

Sikhala on BBC HARDtalk

08 Apr 2024 at 21:06hrs | 1638 Views