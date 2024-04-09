Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

FUNDRAISER: Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo issues SOS after mother and son lose home to fire

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
In the wake of a devastating house fire that engulfed the residence of a mother and son, the Member of Parliament for Nkulumane Constituency, Honorable Desire Moyo, has issued a heartfelt plea for assistance from well-wishers and the wider community.

The fire, which occurred at Stand 612 in Nkulumane, left the family homeless and in urgent need of support. Honorable Desire Moyo has rallied the community, urging everyone to extend a helping hand to the affected family during this difficult time.

The appeal, spearheaded by Honorable Moyo, is supported by esteemed figures including Senator Rittah Ndlovu, Councillor Mmeli Moyo, and Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo. Together, they are leading efforts to provide essential aid to the impacted family.

The call for assistance encompasses various necessities, including food, clothing, blankets, furniture, and roofing materials. These essentials are crucial for the family to rebuild their lives and regain stability following the tragic loss of their home.

For those willing to contribute or offer support, inquiries can be directed to Nkulumane Ward 22 Councillor Bruce Mmeli Thobeka Moyo at 0784581322. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in assisting the affected family to recover from this devastating incident.

The initiative has been launched under the banner of the NKULUMANE MP & STAKEHOLDERS SOLIDARITY & DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM, reflecting a collaborative effort to provide immediate relief and support to those in need within the community.

As the community comes together to support their neighbors in their time of need, Honorable Desire Moyo emphasizes the importance of solidarity and compassion in overcoming adversity. The resilience and generosity demonstrated during times of crisis serve as a testament to the strength of the community and its unwavering commitment to support one another.


Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zimbabwe considers scrapping English as a requirement for nurse training intake

51 mins ago | 24 Views

Why Jacob Zuma is now winning court cases

3 hrs ago | 389 Views

GMO maize scandal unearthed at Mbare Msika

6 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Analysts raise concerns over chaotic introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency

6 hrs ago | 524 Views

Low turnout at ZANU PF Provincial Mat North Provincial celebration...Richard Moyo's leadership under scrutiny

6 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabweans complain of SA Home Affairs incompetence

9 hrs ago | 1039 Views

WATCH: Xenophobic South African politician targets Zimbabwe linked Barbara Mgutshini

9 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Biti dumps CCC

12 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency strengthens on second day of trading

12 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Jere's CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules

12 hrs ago | 195 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari gets coaching job in England

12 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Policeman acquitted in abuse of office case

12 hrs ago | 315 Views

Blitz exposes unregistered medicines

12 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimdollar remains legal tender until month-end

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

12 hrs ago | 346 Views

Retailers, service providers switch to ZiG prices

12 hrs ago | 277 Views

Cigarettes worth R100 000 seized in border operation

12 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe to maximise on oil discovery

12 hrs ago | 186 Views

ZEC ready for Harare by-elections

12 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa to commission two small mines

12 hrs ago | 187 Views

Lithium haulage trucks chaos in Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Jacob Zuma wins

21 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe finds a way to turn paper into gold long live Gushungo!!!

09 Apr 2024 at 16:58hrs | 2335 Views

Even Chissano knows Mnangagwa has failed Zimbabwe!

09 Apr 2024 at 16:52hrs | 1123 Views

Man breaks into Headmasters offices, blames evil spirit

09 Apr 2024 at 16:33hrs | 514 Views

Illegal miner slips to his death

09 Apr 2024 at 13:11hrs | 735 Views

Chissano meets Mnangagwa over debt clearance program

09 Apr 2024 at 06:25hrs | 1143 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG spins markets into trading disruptions and uncertainty

09 Apr 2024 at 06:24hrs | 1477 Views

BCC to repossess houses in Makokoba

09 Apr 2024 at 06:24hrs | 1864 Views

Police concerned over bail conditions abuse

09 Apr 2024 at 06:23hrs | 490 Views

Bulawayo senior citizens get free parking

09 Apr 2024 at 06:23hrs | 707 Views

Drug smuggler walks away from police

09 Apr 2024 at 06:23hrs | 1267 Views

Govt blitz as traders dump Zimdollar

09 Apr 2024 at 06:22hrs | 1130 Views

PSL referees under attack

09 Apr 2024 at 06:22hrs | 360 Views

ZSE rebases bourse to reflect ZiG

09 Apr 2024 at 06:22hrs | 95 Views

126 vacancies unfilled at Zec

09 Apr 2024 at 06:21hrs | 373 Views

Mnangagwa's govt declares war against barons

09 Apr 2024 at 06:21hrs | 581 Views

UK Certificate of Sponsorship agent up for fraud

09 Apr 2024 at 06:21hrs | 413 Views

Chibaya, 25 CCC activists trial continues

09 Apr 2024 at 06:20hrs | 138 Views

Mnangagwa won't allow Gukurahundi genocide to happen again

09 Apr 2024 at 06:20hrs | 311 Views

Foreign currency dealers ditch trading spots

09 Apr 2024 at 06:20hrs | 744 Views

Armed robbers on the prowl

09 Apr 2024 at 06:20hrs | 471 Views

Mzingwane High to change its name

09 Apr 2024 at 06:19hrs | 2565 Views

Chiwenga's family donates US$20 000 towards school project

09 Apr 2024 at 06:18hrs | 545 Views

Zimswitch, EcoCash roll out new currency

09 Apr 2024 at 06:18hrs | 270 Views

'War vets welfare remains priority'

09 Apr 2024 at 06:17hrs | 83 Views

Police launch manhunt for hit and run drivers

09 Apr 2024 at 06:17hrs | 172 Views

Ministry clarifies nurse training requirements

09 Apr 2024 at 06:17hrs | 380 Views

Potraz to review tariffs

09 Apr 2024 at 06:17hrs | 107 Views