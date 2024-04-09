FUNDRAISER: Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo issues SOS after mother and son lose home to fire

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

In the wake of a devastating house fire that engulfed the residence of a mother and son, the Member of Parliament for Nkulumane Constituency, Honorable Desire Moyo, has issued a heartfelt plea for assistance from well-wishers and the wider community.The fire, which occurred at Stand 612 in Nkulumane, left the family homeless and in urgent need of support. Honorable Desire Moyo has rallied the community, urging everyone to extend a helping hand to the affected family during this difficult time.The appeal, spearheaded by Honorable Moyo, is supported by esteemed figures including Senator Rittah Ndlovu, Councillor Mmeli Moyo, and Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo. Together, they are leading efforts to provide essential aid to the impacted family.The call for assistance encompasses various necessities, including food, clothing, blankets, furniture, and roofing materials. These essentials are crucial for the family to rebuild their lives and regain stability following the tragic loss of their home.For those willing to contribute or offer support, inquiries can be directed to Nkulumane Ward 22 Councillor Bruce Mmeli Thobeka Moyo at 0784581322. Every donation, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in assisting the affected family to recover from this devastating incident.The initiative has been launched under the banner of the NKULUMANE MP & STAKEHOLDERS SOLIDARITY & DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM, reflecting a collaborative effort to provide immediate relief and support to those in need within the community.As the community comes together to support their neighbors in their time of need, Honorable Desire Moyo emphasizes the importance of solidarity and compassion in overcoming adversity. The resilience and generosity demonstrated during times of crisis serve as a testament to the strength of the community and its unwavering commitment to support one another.