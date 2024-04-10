Zanu-PF intensifies campaign to reclaim seats

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF has intensified its campaign to win back Harare East and Mt Pleasant constituencies in by-elections set for April 27.Teams have been deployed to the constituencies to hold road shows and door-to-door campaigns as the revolutionary party targets a resounding victory.Zanu-PF Harare East aspiring candidate Kiven Mutimbanyoka said he was poised for victory adding that the massive development projects being championed by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa had endeared the revolutionary party to the masses, positioning it way ahead of the opposition in terms of the election campaign"We are not going to rule by force. We are going to rule by winning the hearts of the people through our actions. Look at what Zanu-PF under the New Dispensation is doing," said Mutimbanyoka, exhibiting confidence.Zanu-PF's people-centred policies would deliver victory to the ruling party, further cementing its dominance in the National Assembly where it already held a huge majority.At a mobilisation strategy meeting organised by the Harare provincial executive yesterday, women from the constituencies received more than 30 000 chicks under the Zanu-PF empowerment drive."We are destined for victory. We are doing everything possible to make sure that our people are happy with the party, its leadership and its policies.Mutimbanyoka will contest against Ms Ropafadzo Cynthia Cheza who is standing as an independent candidate. In Mt Pleasant constituency, George Mashavave of Zanu-PF will battle it out against independent candidates Mr Naison Mamuse and Mr Brian Ticky."I am confident that we will win the by-election. The electorate realised their mistake in the 2023 harmonised elections," said Mashavave.Zanu-PF Harare provincial Political Commissar Kudakwashe Damson said they were having polling station based campaigns to ascertain the strength of the party."We are embarking on empowerment projects targeting women, men and youths," he said.