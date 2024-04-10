Harare town house flooded

News / National

by Staff reporter

A major disaster is looming at Town House amid revelations that its basement has been filled with water back feeding from the underground river that flows under Julius Nyerere Way.Historical documents of the city that have been kept for years are at risk of being destroyed as the water has filled the whole basement where they are being kept.So dire is the situation that Zesa has ordered the local authority to switch off power to avoid a possible fire outbreak at the premises.However, the council has been reportedly adamantly defied switching off power totally as it is now using a generator.Two pumps that traditionally used to drain the water when it sipped through the cracks along the foundation, are malfunctioning resulting in the water flowing faster into the building.Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume yesterday said they contacted the National Archives of Zimbabwe and and Art Gallery to drain the water without damaging the historical documents."There has been a problem and you must remember there has been a lot of rains and there are cracks in the basement were water has sipped into the building."We were going to pump it out using our water pumps. We had a meeting with the National Archives and the Art Gallery. There are some documents that are in that basement, historical documents that need a certain type of draining to be done in order to preserve them," he said.