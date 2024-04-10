Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso, Dembare to jointly unveil Sakunda 2024 season kits

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
THE country's two most popular football teams Highlanders and Dynamos are today set to jointly unveil their 2024 season kits in Harare.

They are set to be presented by principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings.

The petroleum company has in the previous seasons been oiling Bosso and DeMbare and in 2021, Sakunda Holdings poured US$3 million into the two giants covering salaries for the technical team, players and those in the secretariat for the next three years.

"The joint unveiling event of our full kits with Dynamos will be held in Harare tomorrow (today) morning at Sakunda Holdings offices. The kits are an Adidas brand which our sponsors bought for us. It will be three traditional sets of kits that is home, away and optional kits. We will also get bibs and travelling kits. So is basically a full package," said Highlanders secretary-general Morgen Dube.

The two outfits have been using their kits from last season.

"This is our fourth year in a relationship with Sakunda Holdings and as Highlanders, we are very much grateful to them. You could see that we were at the moment using our last season's BTO Looks kit, but the deal expired at the end of last season. So that switch from BTO Looks to Adidas meant that we could not get our order in time before the start of 2024. However, we are happy that everything is now in place," said Dube.

Adidas is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe, and the second largest in the world, after Nike.

Meanwhile, PSL log leaders Highlanders are on Saturday set to engage in a tricky away fixture against Mhondoro-based defending league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Madamburo have not had an ideal start to the 2024 season and they have so far posted one triumph, drawn two and lost the same number of games.

They have managed to collect five points from a possible 15 which translates to a wanting 33 percent success rate.

Ngezi are smarting from a 2-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Greenfuel and on Saturday they will meet a buoyant Bosso side that sits at the apex of the log standings with 13 points.

Bosso are on an encouraging 87 percent success rate.

However, Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu has underscored that they can only underestimate Madamburo at their own peril in what promises to be a mouthwatering encounter.

"We will be travelling to Ngezi. Yes, they have had a bad start, but they are defending champions. They have not started well. We have so much respect for them. We will focus on the way how we want to play and not on the way they are playing," said Kaindu.

In their previous match, the Bulawayo football giants thumped visiting Chegutu Pirates 3-0 to take their goals tally to nine.

Bruised Chicken Inn will welcome Rodwell Dhlakama's Greenfuel at Luveve Stadium.

The Gamecocks were handed their first defeat of the season when they were edged 1-0 by last season's first runners-up Manica Diamonds.

"It's unfortunate that we lost against Manica Diamonds. We have to pick up the pieces and our preparations for the next game have gone well," said Chicken Inn head coach Joey Antipas yesterday.

Bulawayo Chiefs will make the trip to Mutare for their game against Bikita Minerals to be played at Sakubva Stadium.

Gweru's Bata Stadium will be the venue for the game between PSL returnees TelOne and Yadah Stars.

Herentals College have a date with Jairos Tapera's Manica Diamonds at Rufaro Stadium.

On Sunday, Arenel Movers will seek to utilise home advantage when they square it off against FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium.

Former champions Dynamos will battle against Simba Bhora at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva.

Interestingly, Simba Bhora are under the guidance of former DeMbare coach Tonderai Ndiraya. The Go Buju Go side also managed to lure Dynamos' last season's poster boy Junior Makunike who has been on top of his game. CAPS United will fight it out against ZPC Kariba at Rufaro Stadium while Chegutu Pirates lock horns with Hwange at Baobab Stadium.

PSL Week Six Fixtures

Saturday

Bikita Minerals v Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva), TelOne v Yadah Stars (Bata), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (Baobab), Chicken Inn v Greenfuel (Luveve), Herentals v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro)

Sunday

Simba Bhora v Dynamos (Wadzanai), Chegutu Pirates v Hwange (Baobab), CAPS United v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Arenel Movers v FC Platinum (Luveve)

Source - the chronicle

Must Read

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

18 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

19 mins ago | 22 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

21 mins ago | 13 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

22 mins ago | 26 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

22 mins ago | 8 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

23 mins ago | 14 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

23 mins ago | 29 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

25 mins ago | 8 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

25 mins ago | 2 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

25 mins ago | 4 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

28 mins ago | 4 Views

Historical documents destroyed as Town House floods

28 mins ago | 16 Views

Munhumutapa vows to eradicate chieftainship disputes

29 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe banks, service providers successfully configure systems, processes to ZiG

29 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Kamativi Mine

30 mins ago | 9 Views

Robbers reign of terror ends

31 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe leverages on resources for economic stability

31 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa commits to free market economy

32 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe introduces injectable HIV drug

33 mins ago | 16 Views

Harare town house flooded

36 mins ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign to reclaim seats

36 mins ago | 4 Views

Annual independent external audit for RBZ reserves

36 mins ago | 13 Views

Underground stream floods Harare Town House

38 mins ago | 18 Views

Macheso donates to orphanage

1 hr ago | 53 Views

There is evidence to prove CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name and it's foolish to deny it

11 hrs ago | 867 Views

Heavily Militarised government is the reason for economic meltdown

11 hrs ago | 401 Views

Stanbic Bank embarks on financial fitness workshops for SMEs

11 hrs ago | 73 Views

ZiG Currency: Catalyzing Zimbabwe's Middle-Income Pursuit - Empowering Economic Well-being

11 hrs ago | 185 Views

Izodzo Choral Group 4th album launch on cards

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

RBZ pleads for ZiG acceptance as informal traders insist on US dollar

11 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zuma tops MK Party list

12 hrs ago | 610 Views

First it was Chamisa, now it's Biti, who is next?

12 hrs ago | 246 Views

FUNDRAISER: Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo issues SOS after mother and son lose home to fire

15 hrs ago | 361 Views

Zimbabwe considers scrapping English as a requirement for nurse training intake

16 hrs ago | 460 Views

Why Jacob Zuma is now winning court cases

18 hrs ago | 1211 Views

GMO maize scandal unearthed at Mbare Msika

21 hrs ago | 4587 Views

Analysts raise concerns over chaotic introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency

21 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Low turnout at ZANU PF Provincial Mat North Provincial celebration...Richard Moyo's leadership under scrutiny

21 hrs ago | 946 Views

Zimbabweans complain of SA Home Affairs incompetence

10 Apr 2024 at 09:00hrs | 1443 Views

WATCH: Xenophobic South African politician targets Zimbabwe linked Barbara Mgutshini

10 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1561 Views

Biti dumps CCC

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 3236 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency strengthens on second day of trading

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1355 Views

Jere's CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules

10 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 230 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari gets coaching job in England

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1625 Views

Policeman acquitted in abuse of office case

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 352 Views

Blitz exposes unregistered medicines

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 232 Views

Zimdollar remains legal tender until month-end

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 218 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 412 Views