Bosso, Dembare to jointly unveil Sakunda 2024 season kits

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE country's two most popular football teams Highlanders and Dynamos are today set to jointly unveil their 2024 season kits in Harare.They are set to be presented by principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings.The petroleum company has in the previous seasons been oiling Bosso and DeMbare and in 2021, Sakunda Holdings poured US$3 million into the two giants covering salaries for the technical team, players and those in the secretariat for the next three years."The joint unveiling event of our full kits with Dynamos will be held in Harare tomorrow (today) morning at Sakunda Holdings offices. The kits are an Adidas brand which our sponsors bought for us. It will be three traditional sets of kits that is home, away and optional kits. We will also get bibs and travelling kits. So is basically a full package," said Highlanders secretary-general Morgen Dube.The two outfits have been using their kits from last season."This is our fourth year in a relationship with Sakunda Holdings and as Highlanders, we are very much grateful to them. You could see that we were at the moment using our last season's BTO Looks kit, but the deal expired at the end of last season. So that switch from BTO Looks to Adidas meant that we could not get our order in time before the start of 2024. However, we are happy that everything is now in place," said Dube.Adidas is the largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe, and the second largest in the world, after Nike.Meanwhile, PSL log leaders Highlanders are on Saturday set to engage in a tricky away fixture against Mhondoro-based defending league champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.Madamburo have not had an ideal start to the 2024 season and they have so far posted one triumph, drawn two and lost the same number of games.They have managed to collect five points from a possible 15 which translates to a wanting 33 percent success rate.Ngezi are smarting from a 2-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Greenfuel and on Saturday they will meet a buoyant Bosso side that sits at the apex of the log standings with 13 points.Bosso are on an encouraging 87 percent success rate.However, Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu has underscored that they can only underestimate Madamburo at their own peril in what promises to be a mouthwatering encounter."We will be travelling to Ngezi. Yes, they have had a bad start, but they are defending champions. They have not started well. We have so much respect for them. We will focus on the way how we want to play and not on the way they are playing," said Kaindu.In their previous match, the Bulawayo football giants thumped visiting Chegutu Pirates 3-0 to take their goals tally to nine.Bruised Chicken Inn will welcome Rodwell Dhlakama's Greenfuel at Luveve Stadium.The Gamecocks were handed their first defeat of the season when they were edged 1-0 by last season's first runners-up Manica Diamonds."It's unfortunate that we lost against Manica Diamonds. We have to pick up the pieces and our preparations for the next game have gone well," said Chicken Inn head coach Joey Antipas yesterday.Bulawayo Chiefs will make the trip to Mutare for their game against Bikita Minerals to be played at Sakubva Stadium.Gweru's Bata Stadium will be the venue for the game between PSL returnees TelOne and Yadah Stars.Herentals College have a date with Jairos Tapera's Manica Diamonds at Rufaro Stadium.On Sunday, Arenel Movers will seek to utilise home advantage when they square it off against FC Platinum at Luveve Stadium.Former champions Dynamos will battle against Simba Bhora at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva.Interestingly, Simba Bhora are under the guidance of former DeMbare coach Tonderai Ndiraya. The Go Buju Go side also managed to lure Dynamos' last season's poster boy Junior Makunike who has been on top of his game. CAPS United will fight it out against ZPC Kariba at Rufaro Stadium while Chegutu Pirates lock horns with Hwange at Baobab Stadium.PSL Week Six FixturesSaturdayBikita Minerals v Bulawayo Chiefs (Sakubva), TelOne v Yadah Stars (Bata), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Highlanders (Baobab), Chicken Inn v Greenfuel (Luveve), Herentals v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro)SundaySimba Bhora v Dynamos (Wadzanai), Chegutu Pirates v Hwange (Baobab), CAPS United v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), Arenel Movers v FC Platinum (Luveve)