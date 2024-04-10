Robbers reign of terror ends

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO men who are believed to be part of a syndicate that unleashed a reign of terror in Bulawayo have been arrested.The suspects are linked to a hijacking incident that occurred in Shurugwi and a smash-and-grab case that happened in Bulawayo last Saturday.Police said the duo was part of a four-man gang that brazenly hijacked a vehicle in Shurugwi before driving to Bulawayo.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said police have also intensified patrols in the city ahead of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) slated for this month.Terrence Ngwenya (39) of Mzilikazi suburb and Derrick Nsingo (33) were arrested after they smashed and grabbed a bag containing US$4 500 from a woman who had parked her cate by the gate.Insp Ncube said the other two accomplices identified as Reuben Dube alias Zuma and one Bhonono, are still on the run and police have since launched a manhunt.Insp Ncube said the quartet was driving a Toyota Mark X which was used as a getaway car."The four violently confronted the complainant, a lady aged 45 years as she was waiting for her worker to open the gate at her house in Hillcrest. Two of the suspects smashed the front windscreen of the complainant's car," he said."They took a handbag that was on the front passenger seat and fled in their getaway car. However, fortunately, the complainant had already captured the registration plates."Insp Ncube said investigations led to the arrest of the pair."Police detectives managed to connect the crime to one of the suspects, Derrick Nsingo, a known criminal with similar traits. They further made follow-ups leading to the arrest of the two suspects at Madamara shops in Bulawayo during which they recovered US$290 from Derrick Nsingo," he said."Detectives also recovered US$155 from Terrence Ngwenya as well as the stolen vehicle."Insp Ncube said the gang is also wanted by police in Shurugwi for robbery and car hijacking."Police would like to assure members of the public that they are above the situation as all the efforts are dedicated to the fight against crime and no room will be left for the robbers and any criminals to hide," he said."Members of the public are also urged to quickly report any criminal activity taking place in their vicinity. We have a well-equipped and readily available team to deal with high-profile cases."