Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to commission Kamativi Mine

by Staff reporter
40 mins ago | Views
As Zimbabwe showcases strength in lithium reserves, the largest in Africa, attention is drawn to Kamativi in Hwange District, Matebeleland North Province, where President Mnangagwa is tomorrow expected to commission a new lithium mining investment project undertaken by Kamativi Mining Company (KMC).

Zimbabwe is estimated to have the highest number of lithium projects under exploration on the African continent, with some mines already operational. If the full potential of the country's lithium resources is unlocked, Zimbabwe could meet upwards of 20 percent of global demand, experts say.

Lithium projects in the country include Prospect Resources' Arcadia project, Bikita Minerals in Masvingo, Gwanda Lithium Zimbabwe (GLZ) in Gwanda District and Premier African Minerals-owned Zulu Lithium at Fort Rixon in Insiza District. The envisaged lithium beneficiation plant to be housed at the US$13 billion Mine-to-Energy Industrial Park at Mapinga in Mashonaland West Province has also raised interest in Zimbabwe's lithium assets.

The Government has since shifted its focus towards the downstream sector in a bid to drive infrastructure development, employment creation and investments across the domestic market. KMC started operations in 2019 and is focused on lithium exploration, mining and processing within Kamativi, a former tin mine, which closed in 1994 when international prices of tin plummeted to unsustainable levels. At the time, the tin mine employed 3 000 workers and still had a lifespan of 40 years.

The latest lithium venture adds impetus to the milestone development of Matebeleland North Province, which continues to attract massive investments with a positive impact on communities through job creation.

Other key projects in the province include Lake-Gwayi Shangani in Lupane, the giant Muchesu Coal Mine in Binga, Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion and several coal-to-energy projects that have been successfully commissioned. Matebeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Richard Moyo, said the growing mining investments were a game changer to the country's economy and local communities.

"Official commissioning is set for Friday and we are excited as a province about this very important milestone. The mine had been closed for over 28 years and the coming in of the New Dispensation led by President Mnangagwa has benefited our youth through employment, as many young people got jobs directly and indirectly through the mine and contractors," he said.

"It has uplifted the hopes and economy of the province whose Gross Domestic Product will also definitely rise and we are thankful to the President for making sure Matebeleland North is not left behind.

"Even the corporate social responsibility by the mine will have a huge bearing on the once disadvantaged community because schools and clinics have started benefiting."

The mining industry as a whole contributes about 13,8 percent to Gross Domestic Product and more is expected with the coming in of KMC.

Several projects are underway as KMC has committed to bringing Kamativi back to its former glory through reliable clean water and electricity provision, an upgraded road network and decent houses.

Work is underway for the construction of an 88kv powerline to connect Kamativi to the main lines from Hwange.

The new lithium mine has a lifespan of 15 years and has already created direct employment for 260 people while about 1 000 are employed indirectly through downstream contracts impact in the first phase. For three decades Kamativi turned into a ghost town with some residents resorting to criminal activities that led to vandalism of infrastructure while some succumbed to human-wildlife conflict, as they were attacked by crocodiles on DRC Dam while fishing to make ends meet.

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa is resuscitating the mine through its engagement and re-engagement drive. KMC has re-opened the mine and expects to invest a total of US$249 million, this time exploring lithium and not tin.

About US$100 million has already been deployed into the project. KMC is a Joint Venture Company, which is operated and controlled by a Sichuan PD Technology Group, a subsidiary of a Chinese Listed entity, Yahua Group. The local Joint Venture Partner is Defold Mine (Private) Limited.

The commissioning of Phase One of the mine comes as the mine is already producing 300 000 tonnes of raw ore and 50 000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate per annum

Phase two, which will ramp up production to 2,3 million tonnes of raw ore and 300 000 tonnes of spodumene concentrate per annum is under construction.

In a statement yesterday, KMC management said all was set for tomorrow's commissioning.

"His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to commission the first phase of the Kamativi Mining Company's 2.3 MT Spodumene Mining and Processing plant on Friday 12 April," said the company.

The company will also give an update on the construction of the second phase plant, which is underway.

KMC is expected to move a step from beneficiating to a concentrate beneficiating to lithium carbonate as the Government targets to produce lithium batteries and manufacture vehicles that will be powered by lithium batteries.


Source - the chronicle

Must Read

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

28 mins ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

29 mins ago | 36 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

31 mins ago | 21 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

32 mins ago | 45 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

33 mins ago | 11 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

33 mins ago | 21 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

34 mins ago | 53 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

35 mins ago | 20 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

35 mins ago | 4 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

35 mins ago | 11 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Historical documents destroyed as Town House floods

38 mins ago | 20 Views

Munhumutapa vows to eradicate chieftainship disputes

39 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe banks, service providers successfully configure systems, processes to ZiG

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Robbers reign of terror ends

41 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe leverages on resources for economic stability

41 mins ago | 8 Views

Bosso, Dembare to jointly unveil Sakunda 2024 season kits

42 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa commits to free market economy

42 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe introduces injectable HIV drug

43 mins ago | 20 Views

Harare town house flooded

46 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign to reclaim seats

46 mins ago | 5 Views

Annual independent external audit for RBZ reserves

46 mins ago | 14 Views

Underground stream floods Harare Town House

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Macheso donates to orphanage

1 hr ago | 61 Views

There is evidence to prove CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name and it's foolish to deny it

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Heavily Militarised government is the reason for economic meltdown

11 hrs ago | 406 Views

Stanbic Bank embarks on financial fitness workshops for SMEs

11 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZiG Currency: Catalyzing Zimbabwe's Middle-Income Pursuit - Empowering Economic Well-being

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

Izodzo Choral Group 4th album launch on cards

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

RBZ pleads for ZiG acceptance as informal traders insist on US dollar

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zuma tops MK Party list

12 hrs ago | 615 Views

First it was Chamisa, now it's Biti, who is next?

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

FUNDRAISER: Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo issues SOS after mother and son lose home to fire

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe considers scrapping English as a requirement for nurse training intake

16 hrs ago | 462 Views

Why Jacob Zuma is now winning court cases

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

GMO maize scandal unearthed at Mbare Msika

21 hrs ago | 4612 Views

Analysts raise concerns over chaotic introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency

21 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Low turnout at ZANU PF Provincial Mat North Provincial celebration...Richard Moyo's leadership under scrutiny

21 hrs ago | 947 Views

Zimbabweans complain of SA Home Affairs incompetence

10 Apr 2024 at 09:00hrs | 1445 Views

WATCH: Xenophobic South African politician targets Zimbabwe linked Barbara Mgutshini

10 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1564 Views

Biti dumps CCC

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 3239 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency strengthens on second day of trading

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1355 Views

Jere's CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules

10 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 230 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari gets coaching job in England

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1626 Views

Policeman acquitted in abuse of office case

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 352 Views

Blitz exposes unregistered medicines

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 232 Views

Zimdollar remains legal tender until month-end

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 218 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 412 Views