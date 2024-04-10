Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Historical documents destroyed as Town House floods

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago | Views
THERE are fears that historical documents dating back to the colonial era belonging to the City of Harare were destroyed when a river flowing along Julius Nyerere Way recently flooded the basement of the capital's Town House.

Experts view the incident as evidence of neglect by local authorities in maintaining the city's administrative building.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company has since switched off electricity at the landmark building, which is the city's administrative office, for safety reasons.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume confirmed to NewsDay that water found its way into the building.

"There has been a problem, remember there have been a lot of rains and there are cracks in the basement where water has seeped into the building," he said.

"We had a meeting with the National Archives and the Art Gallery. There are some historical documents in that building that would need a certain type of draining to be done to preserve them."

The Town House was built in 1933 and has served as the headquarters for the city council ever since.

Before independence it housed the Salisbury City Council.

After 1980, it became the Harare City Council's central office.

Town House is a significant landmark, not just for its administrative role but also as a symbol of Harare's development.

It represents the city's transformation from a colonial settlement to the capital of independent Zimbabwe.

Mafume added: "We are trying to co-ordinate a process where we would expertly remove the water without damaging the documentation that might be of historical importance to the city and historians.

"So, there are experts who are assisting us in removing the water."

Mafume revealed that most buildings in the capital are on wetlands hence there is constant need to pump out water.

"The whole of Harare was built on a wetland," he said.

Parts of Borrowdale, Marlborough, Bluffhill, Monavale, Mabelreign, Chishawasha Hills, Vainona, Mabvuku, Tafara, Rugare, Kambuzuma and Budiriro, among other suburbs in the low-and high-density areas, are built on wetlands.

"Harare was built on its water sources and you find a lot of rivers originating from Harare, there is a river running under Julius Nyerere Way and we have Mukuvisi and other various rivers going to Mazowe and Mt Pleasant," Mafume said.

"There is always a debate on this issue of building on wetlands.

"That is why we recycle the water from Lake Chivero because it comes and flows from Lake Chivero from Harare," he said.

According to the local authority, several buildings in the central business district are dilapidated and poorly maintained.

Accidents resulting from structural failure are common.

Last week, a building collapsed in downtown Harare killing one person and injuring six others.

The incident came days after the local authority gave property owners a 14-day ultimatum to spruce up their buildings.

The local authority wants property owners to "renew or regenerate their buildings and/or properties either through repairs, refurbishments and/or repainting".

In a notice to property owners, the local authority said model building by-laws stated that "no person shall allow any building constructed upon premises of which he is the owner or occupier to become… a danger to the health of persons occupying or using the building or to the health of the public."

Source - newsday

Must Read

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

29 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

30 mins ago | 38 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

31 mins ago | 21 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

33 mins ago | 46 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

33 mins ago | 11 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

34 mins ago | 21 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

34 mins ago | 54 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

35 mins ago | 14 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

35 mins ago | 20 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

36 mins ago | 5 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

36 mins ago | 11 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Munhumutapa vows to eradicate chieftainship disputes

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe banks, service providers successfully configure systems, processes to ZiG

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Kamativi Mine

41 mins ago | 15 Views

Robbers reign of terror ends

41 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe leverages on resources for economic stability

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Bosso, Dembare to jointly unveil Sakunda 2024 season kits

42 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa commits to free market economy

43 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe introduces injectable HIV drug

43 mins ago | 20 Views

Harare town house flooded

46 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign to reclaim seats

46 mins ago | 5 Views

Annual independent external audit for RBZ reserves

47 mins ago | 14 Views

Underground stream floods Harare Town House

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Macheso donates to orphanage

1 hr ago | 61 Views

There is evidence to prove CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name and it's foolish to deny it

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Heavily Militarised government is the reason for economic meltdown

11 hrs ago | 406 Views

Stanbic Bank embarks on financial fitness workshops for SMEs

11 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZiG Currency: Catalyzing Zimbabwe's Middle-Income Pursuit - Empowering Economic Well-being

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

Izodzo Choral Group 4th album launch on cards

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

RBZ pleads for ZiG acceptance as informal traders insist on US dollar

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zuma tops MK Party list

12 hrs ago | 615 Views

First it was Chamisa, now it's Biti, who is next?

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

FUNDRAISER: Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo issues SOS after mother and son lose home to fire

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe considers scrapping English as a requirement for nurse training intake

16 hrs ago | 462 Views

Why Jacob Zuma is now winning court cases

18 hrs ago | 1217 Views

GMO maize scandal unearthed at Mbare Msika

21 hrs ago | 4616 Views

Analysts raise concerns over chaotic introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency

21 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Low turnout at ZANU PF Provincial Mat North Provincial celebration...Richard Moyo's leadership under scrutiny

21 hrs ago | 947 Views

Zimbabweans complain of SA Home Affairs incompetence

10 Apr 2024 at 09:00hrs | 1445 Views

WATCH: Xenophobic South African politician targets Zimbabwe linked Barbara Mgutshini

10 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1564 Views

Biti dumps CCC

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 3239 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency strengthens on second day of trading

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1355 Views

Jere's CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules

10 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 230 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari gets coaching job in England

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1626 Views

Policeman acquitted in abuse of office case

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 352 Views

Blitz exposes unregistered medicines

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 232 Views

Zimdollar remains legal tender until month-end

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 218 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 412 Views