Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
Businessman and economist, Nigel Chanakira, says the new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mushayavanhu must assert himself as an independent central banker to stabilise the local currency.

For years, there have been concerns that the central bank was powerless.

This has seen the bank being forced to undertake quasi-fiscal operations.

"Zimbabweans are an injured people. We have lost a lot of value in savings and investments and there is very little trust of the local currency, but he [Mushayavanhu] is new. He has got a new structure of backing [the currency] and will not allow the money supply to escalate beyond the reserves. If he does this, then sure, you know, he stands a good chance," Chanakira told NewsDay on the sidelines of a post 2024 Monetary Policy & Outlook Conference on Tuesday organised by NewsDay's sister paper, Zimbabwe Independent.

"It's a new currency. Like anything new, there's a new governor that comes with a new currency. We have got to give him the benefit of the doubt. He's got his ideas. We know his track record as a banker. He's now got to assert himself as an independent central bank governor. In Zimbabwe, that is a challenge, and he must live up to the challenge."

He said that Mushayavanhu's reputation was on the line.

"To quote him he says, you know, ‘not under my watch'. So, for us we are watching. We want him to build confidence in the market because generally we know belief among Zimbabweans with regards to a new currency is low," Chanakira added.

Critics say the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) will succeed if it is used as a medium of exchange to buy fuel or is accepted by the international markets.

"RBZ said this week that the current pricing mechanism in the fuel sector would remain in place. "As Reserve Bank and Government work towards wider use of ZiG, the fuel sector will be encouraged to accept ZiG for fuel purchases," RBZ said, in a statement on Tuesday evening.

"ZiG is a local currency that has just been launched and has not yet achieved convertibility. The bank will work to strengthen the currency to attain full convertibility, consistent with the regional agenda for macroeconomic convergence under the Sadc Protocol on Finance and Investment."

However, the RBZ is optimistic the new currency to restore confidence in the local currency.

"This will go a long way in fostering simplicity, credibility, certainty and predictability in monetary and financial affairs. The structured currency and the accompanying monetary policy measures will bring price and exchange rate stability in the economy," RBZ said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

29 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

29 mins ago | 37 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

31 mins ago | 21 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

32 mins ago | 46 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

33 mins ago | 11 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

34 mins ago | 21 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

34 mins ago | 54 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

35 mins ago | 14 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

35 mins ago | 20 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

36 mins ago | 11 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Historical documents destroyed as Town House floods

39 mins ago | 20 Views

Munhumutapa vows to eradicate chieftainship disputes

39 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe banks, service providers successfully configure systems, processes to ZiG

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Kamativi Mine

40 mins ago | 15 Views

Robbers reign of terror ends

41 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe leverages on resources for economic stability

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Bosso, Dembare to jointly unveil Sakunda 2024 season kits

42 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa commits to free market economy

43 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe introduces injectable HIV drug

43 mins ago | 20 Views

Harare town house flooded

46 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign to reclaim seats

46 mins ago | 5 Views

Annual independent external audit for RBZ reserves

47 mins ago | 14 Views

Underground stream floods Harare Town House

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Macheso donates to orphanage

1 hr ago | 61 Views

There is evidence to prove CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name and it's foolish to deny it

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Heavily Militarised government is the reason for economic meltdown

11 hrs ago | 406 Views

Stanbic Bank embarks on financial fitness workshops for SMEs

11 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZiG Currency: Catalyzing Zimbabwe's Middle-Income Pursuit - Empowering Economic Well-being

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

Izodzo Choral Group 4th album launch on cards

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

RBZ pleads for ZiG acceptance as informal traders insist on US dollar

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zuma tops MK Party list

12 hrs ago | 615 Views

First it was Chamisa, now it's Biti, who is next?

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

FUNDRAISER: Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo issues SOS after mother and son lose home to fire

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe considers scrapping English as a requirement for nurse training intake

16 hrs ago | 462 Views

Why Jacob Zuma is now winning court cases

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

GMO maize scandal unearthed at Mbare Msika

21 hrs ago | 4615 Views

Analysts raise concerns over chaotic introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency

21 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Low turnout at ZANU PF Provincial Mat North Provincial celebration...Richard Moyo's leadership under scrutiny

21 hrs ago | 947 Views

Zimbabweans complain of SA Home Affairs incompetence

10 Apr 2024 at 09:00hrs | 1445 Views

WATCH: Xenophobic South African politician targets Zimbabwe linked Barbara Mgutshini

10 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1564 Views

Biti dumps CCC

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 3239 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency strengthens on second day of trading

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1355 Views

Jere's CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules

10 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 230 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari gets coaching job in England

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1626 Views

Policeman acquitted in abuse of office case

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 352 Views

Blitz exposes unregistered medicines

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 232 Views

Zimdollar remains legal tender until month-end

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 218 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 412 Views