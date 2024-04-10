Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
RESPECTED businessman and economist Nigel Chanakira says acceptance of the new currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), will be difficult given that the majority still prefer the greenback.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) launched ZiG and scrapped the Zimdollar last week after the latter had significantly depreciated over the past few months. In the first quarter of the year alone, the Zimdollar depreciated by slightly more than 260%.

Chanakira made the remarks at a post-2024 Monetary Policy and Outlook Conference yesterday which was hosted by NewsDay's sister paper Zimbabwe Independent.

Chanakira asked the conference attendees who were close to 200 to show by raising of hands, which currency they preferred between the US dollar and ZiG and all chose the former.

He indicated that this did not bode well for ZiG's longevity and showed a huge chasm between the monetary authorities and market.

"I am not sure we are there yet in terms of anchoring our new currency in the contextwhere you can trust it, believe it," Chanakira said.

"If we are managers, professionals, and workers and we don't want to be paid in something then the question that was raised, from a technical viewpoint, by Phillip (Tax and International Financial Reporting Standards expert Phillip Chambati) to say is the currency functional or not, then we have a fundamental problem."

Chanakira was referring to the fact that the authorities still required 50% of taxes in US dollars, adding that the acceptance of ZiG would be difficult.

"We need to get back to basics. What is the role of a currency in an economy? How do we produce goods and services and how do we measure the volume of those goods and services and compete in a global economy?"

Oxlink Capital chief executive officer Brains Muchemwa said by not enforcing that all taxes be paid in ZiG, the government showed that it had no interest in the local currency.

"The government has no interest whatsoever in the local currency and I think the conversations in the monetary policy should really be between the RBZ and the Ministry of Finance. Those are the two people that should be having these conferences," he said.  "The RBZ on this side and Treasury on that side and the RBZ trying to convince the Ministry of Finance that guys you can't be asking us to issue a currency that you do not want to support."

He added: "The currency is not supported by the central bank as many people would think, that's not the case and that's why for many years everything that they have tried has failed because the currency is supported by its issuer and in this instance, its issuer is the government of Zimbabwe."

Muchemwa said the government must levy value added tax and payee tax only in ZiG to show confidence in it as lack thereof could prove costly.

"Business was hoping that we will get an MPS which can now set us on a direction which can localise our costs. The biggest problem we have in business is that our cost base is US$-based and that makes us very uncompetitive so we were looking for a Monetary Policy Statement position that can fit the localisation of those costs," Employers' Confederation of Zimbabwe economist Misheck Ugaro said.

"So, we are for localisation from US$ to local currency. As to whether the ZiG is the answer, is another question, the jury is out but the spirit is acceptable.

"And, I can say that in the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) two of the positions that had been put forward are manifesting in this policy the first one being government must tax in local currency."

He, however, said the business community was upset with the fact that the taxes to be paid in ZiG were only partial, not 100%.

"And as Brains [Muchemwa] said, they have done that but have not gone the full way as the TNF proposed. We think the QPDs (quarterly payment dates) are not enough so we need the government to actually tax, collect all of their taxes, and we are not mincing the words — 100% should be ZiG as a starting point."

Experts agree the success of ZiG will be dependent on the demand for the local currency.

Source - newsday

Must Read

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

28 mins ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

29 mins ago | 36 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

31 mins ago | 21 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

32 mins ago | 45 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

33 mins ago | 11 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

34 mins ago | 53 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

35 mins ago | 20 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

35 mins ago | 4 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

35 mins ago | 11 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Historical documents destroyed as Town House floods

38 mins ago | 20 Views

Munhumutapa vows to eradicate chieftainship disputes

39 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe banks, service providers successfully configure systems, processes to ZiG

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Kamativi Mine

40 mins ago | 14 Views

Robbers reign of terror ends

41 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe leverages on resources for economic stability

41 mins ago | 8 Views

Bosso, Dembare to jointly unveil Sakunda 2024 season kits

42 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa commits to free market economy

42 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe introduces injectable HIV drug

43 mins ago | 20 Views

Harare town house flooded

46 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign to reclaim seats

46 mins ago | 5 Views

Annual independent external audit for RBZ reserves

46 mins ago | 14 Views

Underground stream floods Harare Town House

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Macheso donates to orphanage

1 hr ago | 61 Views

There is evidence to prove CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name and it's foolish to deny it

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Heavily Militarised government is the reason for economic meltdown

11 hrs ago | 406 Views

Stanbic Bank embarks on financial fitness workshops for SMEs

11 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZiG Currency: Catalyzing Zimbabwe's Middle-Income Pursuit - Empowering Economic Well-being

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

Izodzo Choral Group 4th album launch on cards

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

RBZ pleads for ZiG acceptance as informal traders insist on US dollar

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zuma tops MK Party list

12 hrs ago | 615 Views

First it was Chamisa, now it's Biti, who is next?

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

FUNDRAISER: Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo issues SOS after mother and son lose home to fire

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe considers scrapping English as a requirement for nurse training intake

16 hrs ago | 462 Views

Why Jacob Zuma is now winning court cases

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

GMO maize scandal unearthed at Mbare Msika

21 hrs ago | 4613 Views

Analysts raise concerns over chaotic introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency

21 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Low turnout at ZANU PF Provincial Mat North Provincial celebration...Richard Moyo's leadership under scrutiny

21 hrs ago | 947 Views

Zimbabweans complain of SA Home Affairs incompetence

10 Apr 2024 at 09:00hrs | 1445 Views

WATCH: Xenophobic South African politician targets Zimbabwe linked Barbara Mgutshini

10 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1564 Views

Biti dumps CCC

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 3239 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency strengthens on second day of trading

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1355 Views

Jere's CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules

10 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 230 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari gets coaching job in England

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1626 Views

Policeman acquitted in abuse of office case

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 352 Views

Blitz exposes unregistered medicines

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 232 Views

Zimdollar remains legal tender until month-end

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 218 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 412 Views