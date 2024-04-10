Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
OPPOSITION politician, Job Sikhala, has said South Africa's ruling party has undermined the democratic struggle against Zanu-PF by endorsing rigged elections in the country.

Sikhala was speaking during an interview with British Broadcasting Corporation HardTalk host, Stephen Sucker, yesterday.

"We have noticed and identified the role the ANC and consecutive ANC governments in South Africa have played to undermine the mass democratic struggle in our country," Sikhala said.

"Don't forget these are the same people who forced the global political agreement in our country when Zanu-PF and the late Robert Mugabe were defeated in an election."

Mugabe was forced into a government of national unity with the opposition MDC formations in 2009 during talks led by then South African president Thabo Mbeki.

"The ANC's role has always been to undermine our people. Fikile Mbalula, the ANC secretary-general, has been releasing controversial statements against the opposition and people of Zimbabwe," Sikhala said.

"There is no doubt that it's the ANC's policy to undermine the democratic forces of the people of Zimbabwe."

In March, Zanu-PF, ANC and other liberation movements held a summit in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe to craft strategies on how to push back against the opposition parties and remain in power.

The summit was attended by secretary-generals of Zanu-PF, ANC, People's Movement of Angola, South West Africa's People's Organisation of Namibia, Botswana Democratic Party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi of Tanzania and  Mozambique's Frelimo.

Sikhala also blamed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for the problems affecting the opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change.

He is out of the country for treatment claiming he was poisoned during his incarceration at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

The former Zengeza West legislator recently launched a new movement, the National Democratic Working Group, which he said would free masses from political chains.

Sikhala said the movement was centred on the wishes and aspirations of the masses.

"The lives of our people are in danger due to unending cycles of poverty, oppression, looting and plundering of national resources and subversion of the will of our people through electoral theft and self-imposition by an unpopular tyranny," Sikhala said during the launch.

Sikhala said he was prepared to die freeing the people of Zimbabwe from the shackles of economic poverty.

Source - newsday

Must Read

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

29 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

29 mins ago | 36 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

31 mins ago | 21 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

33 mins ago | 11 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

33 mins ago | 21 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

34 mins ago | 54 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

35 mins ago | 14 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

35 mins ago | 20 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

35 mins ago | 4 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

35 mins ago | 11 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

38 mins ago | 11 Views

Historical documents destroyed as Town House floods

38 mins ago | 20 Views

Munhumutapa vows to eradicate chieftainship disputes

39 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe banks, service providers successfully configure systems, processes to ZiG

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Kamativi Mine

40 mins ago | 15 Views

Robbers reign of terror ends

41 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe leverages on resources for economic stability

41 mins ago | 8 Views

Bosso, Dembare to jointly unveil Sakunda 2024 season kits

42 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa commits to free market economy

42 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe introduces injectable HIV drug

43 mins ago | 20 Views

Harare town house flooded

46 mins ago | 27 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign to reclaim seats

46 mins ago | 5 Views

Annual independent external audit for RBZ reserves

47 mins ago | 14 Views

Underground stream floods Harare Town House

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Macheso donates to orphanage

1 hr ago | 61 Views

There is evidence to prove CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name and it's foolish to deny it

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Heavily Militarised government is the reason for economic meltdown

11 hrs ago | 406 Views

Stanbic Bank embarks on financial fitness workshops for SMEs

11 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZiG Currency: Catalyzing Zimbabwe's Middle-Income Pursuit - Empowering Economic Well-being

11 hrs ago | 188 Views

Izodzo Choral Group 4th album launch on cards

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

RBZ pleads for ZiG acceptance as informal traders insist on US dollar

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zuma tops MK Party list

12 hrs ago | 615 Views

First it was Chamisa, now it's Biti, who is next?

12 hrs ago | 250 Views

FUNDRAISER: Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo issues SOS after mother and son lose home to fire

15 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe considers scrapping English as a requirement for nurse training intake

16 hrs ago | 462 Views

Why Jacob Zuma is now winning court cases

18 hrs ago | 1216 Views

GMO maize scandal unearthed at Mbare Msika

21 hrs ago | 4615 Views

Analysts raise concerns over chaotic introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency

21 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Low turnout at ZANU PF Provincial Mat North Provincial celebration...Richard Moyo's leadership under scrutiny

21 hrs ago | 947 Views

Zimbabweans complain of SA Home Affairs incompetence

10 Apr 2024 at 09:00hrs | 1445 Views

WATCH: Xenophobic South African politician targets Zimbabwe linked Barbara Mgutshini

10 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1564 Views

Biti dumps CCC

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 3239 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency strengthens on second day of trading

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1355 Views

Jere's CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules

10 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 230 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari gets coaching job in England

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1626 Views

Policeman acquitted in abuse of office case

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 352 Views

Blitz exposes unregistered medicines

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 232 Views

Zimdollar remains legal tender until month-end

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 218 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

10 Apr 2024 at 06:02hrs | 412 Views