3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

News / National

by Staff reporter

During a period marked by heightened scrutiny over the quality of officiating in Premier Soccer League matches, Nomore Matemera, chairman of the ZIFA Referees Committee, disclosed that three referees have been suspended this season due to subpar performance.In response to inquiries about the committee's efforts to address poor officiating, Matemera acknowledged the prevalence of errors among referees. He revealed that, out of the 45 league matches played thus far in the fifth week, action has been taken against three referees for instances where their decisions potentially impacted match outcomes. However, he refrained from disclosing their identities.While defending the referees involved in the FC Platinum-CAPS United match, which was prematurely halted due to fan intervention, Matemera lamented the misinterpretation of their decisions. He emphasized that the referees' rulings were correct and attributed the backlash to a lack of understanding among stakeholders, including supporters, players, and coaches.Matemera advocated for the organization of refresher courses for coaches by the Premier Soccer League to acquaint them with the latest amendments to the laws of the game, highlighting the persistent issue of conflicts between referees and coaches in local football. He referenced a previous incident in the Eastern Region Division One league where a referee sustained injuries during a match, underscoring the urgency for measures to address such conflicts.