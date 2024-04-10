Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

News / National

by Staff reporter

Defense Minister Oppah Muchinguri and Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander Anselem Sanyatwe have been directed by Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi to compensate Muchademba Muponde of Glenview with over ZiG41,000 for enduring torture. This ruling stems from an incident in January 2019, during which Muponde suffered severe assault by soldiers while participating in an anti-government protest.Despite denying the allegations during the trial and attributing responsibility to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), who they claimed were responsible for law enforcement that day, Muchinguri and Sanyatwe were found liable by the court and ordered to pay damages to the victim.Magistrate Chibindi specified that ZiG20,816 would compensate Muponde for the pain, suffering, trauma, and nervous shock he experienced, while an equal amount would address damages for the affront to his dignity, humiliation, and embarrassment endured during and after the attack.Represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Muponde's case centered on events at Glenview 1 Shops on January 16, 2019, during anti-government protests against fuel price increases. ZNA officers, deployed to quell the protests, pursued civilians, including Muponde, who fled the scene. Muponde was pursued and assaulted by a soldier wielding a firearm, resulting in severe injuries to his legs and internal injuries to his left leg, rendering him unable to walk.The soldier continued the assault until Muponde's injuries became apparent, instructing him to wash the blood from his face before ceasing the attack. Subsequently, Muponde sought legal assistance from Chinopfukutwa and filed a lawsuit against Muchinguri and the army commander, ultimately winning his case for damages for pain, suffering, nervous shock, indignity, and humiliation.