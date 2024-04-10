Latest News Editor's Choice


GMAZ endorses ZiG currency...boosts market sentiment

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has become the first business organization to fully embrace and support the newly launched ZiG (Zimbabwe Gold) currency. This development has instilled a renewed sense of confidence in the local market, considering that millers play a vital role in providing staple food products for households.

The ZiG currency, launched by the RBZ with the aim of stabilizing the economy and bolstering the nation's gold reserves, has found a strong ally in the GMAZ. As a prominent representative of the milling industry, the association's endorsement and support for the currency speaks volumes about its potential to strengthen the local economy.

Recognizing the paramount importance of millers' products in the household food basket, the GMAZ's decision to back the ZiG currency marks a significant turning point. This move is expected to have far-reaching positive effects on market sentiment, as well as pave the way for further acceptance and adoption of the local currency.

Analyst John Mbizvo said the organization's enthusiasm and belief in the ZiG currency. He emphasized that the decision by GMAZ to support the new currency stemmed from the potential it holds in galvanizing the nation's economy, particularly in the agricultural and milling sectors. This endorsement from a key player in the industry is expected to encourage other businesses to follow suit and foster confidence in the ZiG currency.

The GMAZ's support for the currency is indeed a welcome development, as it not only showcases confidence in the local economy but also reinforces the government's efforts to rebuild trust in the financial system. The endorsement from the millers is a validation of Zimbabwe's commitment to economic stability and growth, particularly in the wake of recent financial challenges.

As the first business organization to embrace the ZiG currency, the GMAZ sets a strong example for other industry players to follow. This move has the potential to create a ripple effect, encouraging broader acceptance of the local currency and fostering a sense of stability that will benefit both businesses and consumers.

The government, in conjunction with the GMAZ and other key stakeholders, has been actively engaged in efforts to promote economic recovery. The support and confidence exhibited by the millers signal a unified and collaborative approach toward rebuilding the Zimbabwean economy on a strong foundation.

With the endorsement of the ZiG currency by the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, it is anticipated that this positive development will attract increased investment, stimulate economic growth, and ultimately enhance the overall well-being of the citizens.

The commitment demonstrated by the GMAZ should serve as an inspiration for other sectors to rally behind the ZiG currency, fostering a resilient and thriving economy for the benefit of all Zimbabweans.

Source - Byo24News

