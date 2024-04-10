Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso rekindle love with Adidas

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
Bulawayo giants Highlanders and Harare fallen giants have rekindled their relationship with global sportswear supplier Adidas.

The two teams last wore Adidas stripes in  2014 before experimenting with Roar, a local manufacturer and later On The Ball's Looks brand which served both teams in the past three seasons.

Their last romance with Adidas was facilitated by the then-principal sponsor of both teams, BancABC in 2011.

Sakunda, which sponsors both teams and Better Brands, has partnered to bring back the global giant.

"We are happy with the journey we have walked and that has prompted us to do more for Dynamos and Highlanders," said Sakunda Holdings Representative Maurice Makoni.

"We have gone for a kit that is 300% better than what we had before now. It is not only about looking good, we should continue to be professional, and I challenge you to win and show off in your beautiful kits."

Dynamos and Highlanders, represented at the official kit launch and handover by their executive boards and players, have been sponsored by Sakunda for the past three years.

On the other hand, Better Brands was recently roped in by Highlanders as a second sponsor. Their kits will carry their logo on the back.

Both teams received three stripes; home, away and alternate, playing boots, tracksuits, winter wear, caps, hoodies, slops, original Adidas sneakers, woollen hats and branded bags.

Replicas are expected in the country in June with prices yet to be determined.

"You have oiled us to make sure we stay on top of the log and are eager to go and parade these kits on the continent," said Highlanders Chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe.

Bosso is sitting pretty, on top of the Castle Lager PSL log table after five matches. It is yet to lose and already has a win against Dynamos to brag about.

"This is the best we have looked, we have been spurred on to go and do better and do more," said Dynamos Chairperson Moses Maunganidze.

"With this look, we will do well in the league. It is high time we reclaim our position in the land."

Dynamos is expected to feature in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation campaign by having won the Chibuku Super Cup last season.

Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Bosso, #Dembare, #Adidas

Comments


Must Read

Zifa to host V.A.R training course for referees

30 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe police to conduct blitz on street traders manipulating ZiG currency

55 mins ago | 70 Views

GMAZ endorses ZiG currency...boosts market sentiment

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

11 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

11 hrs ago | 1025 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

11 hrs ago | 506 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

11 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

11 hrs ago | 252 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

11 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

11 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

11 hrs ago | 231 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

11 hrs ago | 422 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Historical documents destroyed as Town House floods

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Munhumutapa vows to eradicate chieftainship disputes

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe banks, service providers successfully configure systems, processes to ZiG

11 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Kamativi Mine

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Robbers reign of terror ends

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe leverages on resources for economic stability

11 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bosso, Dembare to jointly unveil Sakunda 2024 season kits

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa commits to free market economy

11 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe introduces injectable HIV drug

11 hrs ago | 223 Views

Harare town house flooded

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign to reclaim seats

11 hrs ago | 51 Views

Annual independent external audit for RBZ reserves

11 hrs ago | 43 Views

Underground stream floods Harare Town House

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Macheso donates to orphanage

11 hrs ago | 226 Views

There is evidence to prove CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name and it's foolish to deny it

21 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Heavily Militarised government is the reason for economic meltdown

21 hrs ago | 626 Views

Stanbic Bank embarks on financial fitness workshops for SMEs

21 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZiG Currency: Catalyzing Zimbabwe's Middle-Income Pursuit - Empowering Economic Well-being

21 hrs ago | 251 Views

Izodzo Choral Group 4th album launch on cards

21 hrs ago | 119 Views

RBZ pleads for ZiG acceptance as informal traders insist on US dollar

22 hrs ago | 415 Views

Zuma tops MK Party list

22 hrs ago | 761 Views

First it was Chamisa, now it's Biti, who is next?

22 hrs ago | 375 Views

FUNDRAISER: Nkulumane MP Desire Moyo issues SOS after mother and son lose home to fire

10 Apr 2024 at 18:11hrs | 447 Views

Zimbabwe considers scrapping English as a requirement for nurse training intake

10 Apr 2024 at 17:21hrs | 568 Views

Why Jacob Zuma is now winning court cases

10 Apr 2024 at 15:26hrs | 1498 Views

GMO maize scandal unearthed at Mbare Msika

10 Apr 2024 at 12:08hrs | 5901 Views

Analysts raise concerns over chaotic introduction of Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency

10 Apr 2024 at 12:00hrs | 1479 Views

Low turnout at ZANU PF Provincial Mat North Provincial celebration...Richard Moyo's leadership under scrutiny

10 Apr 2024 at 11:52hrs | 1062 Views

Zimbabweans complain of SA Home Affairs incompetence

10 Apr 2024 at 09:00hrs | 1571 Views

WATCH: Xenophobic South African politician targets Zimbabwe linked Barbara Mgutshini

10 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1700 Views

Biti dumps CCC

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 3405 Views

Zimbabwe's new ZiG currency strengthens on second day of trading

10 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1388 Views

Jere's CAPS United charged with breaching PSL rules

10 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 236 Views

Benjani Mwaruwari gets coaching job in England

10 Apr 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1679 Views