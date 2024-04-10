Zifa to host V.A.R training course for referees

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association is poised to organize the inaugural Video Assistant Referee (V.A.R) training course for Southern African countries next month, marking a significant step by COSAFA to promote this technology in the region.Felix Tangawarima, a FIFA Referees Instructor born in Zimbabwe, disclosed this development on Wednesday during an ongoing referee refresher course. He confirmed that a one-week regional V.A.R training would take place in Zimbabwe, delayed initially due to equipment procurement, but now scheduled with the necessary resources available.Tangawarima, a former top referee from Zimbabwe, who holds the distinction of being the first local referee to officiate at AFCON, outlined that each of the fourteen countries in the Sub-Saharan region could send two referees for the training. However, as hosts, Zimbabwe may exceed this quota."Each country in our region can nominate two referees, but Zimbabwe will have an advantage due to hosting, allowing us to accommodate more than two," Tangawarima explained.Southern African nations have been slower in embracing Video Assistant Referee technology compared to other regions, with no local competition having utilized it thus far. Nonetheless, South Africa appears poised to lead the way, with their Referees Committee expressing intentions to introduce V.A.R during the Nedbank Cup final scheduled for May.