Mthwakazi says SA strategically placed to push agenda

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE opposition Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has described South Africa as a strategic country to push its revolutionary agenda based on the democratic space accorded by its government compared to Zimbabwe.MRP claims to be revolutionary organisation fighting for the independence of the Matebeleland region from Zimbabwe.In an interview with Southern Eye yesterday, MRP president Mqondisi Moyo said the party was working on countering the Zanu-PF-structured control of politics and power within Mthwakazi and will embark on that soon.MRP members attended an event in South Africa organised by the party's chapter in the neighbouring country on Sunday this week.The event was aimed at internationally lobbying and bolstering efforts by the party leadership to raise awareness on MRP struggles among its members in South Africa.Members of the recently founded Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) attended the event.MKP was registered in September last year before its launch in December in Soweto, Johannesburg."South Africa's democratic space and its freedom have given MRP a better space to push its revolutionary agendas. The police cleared all our rallies and marches without discrimination whatsoever."They provided us with security during the events as they understand our plight as a people of Mthwakazi whereas in Zimbabwe freedom of expression is sanctioned," Moyo said.He said MRP had achieved a lot through active mobilisation in South Africa, adding that achieving their revolutionary goals was of greater importance."A number of our affected people live in South Africa. We need to keep the flame and the spirit of the revolution burning whose ultimate goal is Mthwakazi independence. The march was another tool to bolster the international lobby efforts that seek to provoke mass mobilisation in SA," he said.MRP members, who were released from prison on April 2 this year, accompanied the party leadership and according to Moyo, the move was meant to ensure they get medical attention in South Africa while giving them moral support.