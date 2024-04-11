SA-based tycoon pledges support for food import initiatives

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is facing a potentially food crisis due to the El Niño-induced drought, which the government has declared a state of disaster in a move meant to marshal resources and avert hunger.Government said the country needed at least US$2 billion to address the situation and also called for all-inclusive resource mobilisation efforts while reassuring the nation that no one would die of hunger.As such, South Africa-based tycoon Dunny Huruyadzo has taken heed of the call, pledging to fund food import initiatives in order to address the food insecurity situation in the country.Huruyadzo, who is also into mining and commodity broking, said he was also open to collaborations with foreign companies as long as it is to the benefit of the country."We have free funds which we need to invest much of it into commodity trading like food imports through approved partners," he said."We want to create partnerships with those that have the grain permits so that we help them bring grain and to Zimbabwe."We are also extending our venture into mining and petroleum where we have the urge to invest and collaborate with foreign companies."We want partnerships that benefit the country, particularly at this time when we face a drought."The World Food Programme recently said it was working with the government and aid agencies to provide food to 2,7 million people affected by drought in the country