Sakunda challenge Bosso, Dembare

by Staff reporter

SAKUNDA Holdings has challenged Dynamos and Highlanders to win titles after the energy giant yesterday presented the two teams with their 2024 season kit.The country's two most supported clubs were handed an array of Adidas playing, training and travelling gear by the company, as part of the package of a new sponsorship deal.Sakunda did not divulge the finer details of the new sponsorship save to say they are happy with the partnership and committed to continue working with the two teams.Sakunda's previous deal with Dynamos and Highlanders entered in 2021 and worth over $3 million, lapsed last year, and the two clubs have been waiting on the company to offer them a new package.The kit handover ceremony held in Harare was attended by representatives of both clubs and other football stakeholders.Highlanders' other corporate sponsor Betterbrands were also represented.Speaking at the ceremony, Sakunda Holdings' Morris Makoni challenged the two clubs to match the company's financial support with success on the field of play."Highlanders and Dynamos, you will not be known just by the stripes on your new jerseys, you will be known also by the stripes of your character and the strikes of your boots against the nets of your opponents," Makoni said."We are hoping that this new commitment of our partnership will spur you on to do better than what you did last season. We are hoping that as Sakunda, we will read from a brand new and different script at the end of the season in the Premier League. We are happy with what we have achieved so far in this partnership and we would like to wish Dynamos and Highlanders success in the ongoing season."Sakunda offered hefty bonuses to the two clubs as part of the previous deal had they won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title, but both fell short.Dynamos finished third on the log standings but made amends by winning the Chibuku Super Cup last season while Highlanders finished fifth.The Adidas kit unveiling yesterday signalled the end of the two teams' kit deal with Looks which has been dressing them for the past three seasons.The Bulawayo giants have started the current season well and are leading the log standings after five rounds of matches."As Sakunda we believe that this kit, sumptuous as they may look, is nothing unless they are matched by purposeful, quality and committed delivery on the football pitch. The kit and all other aspects of this partnership including ours and that of Betterbrands are only one side of the coin. The other part is the duty that is bestowed on the two clubs to make sure that they not just acquit themselves but also appease all stakeholders of the football fraternity," Makoni said.The Adidas kit unveiling yesterday signalled the end of the two teams' kit deal with Looks which has been dressing them for the past three seasons.Highlanders and Dynamos have been using their kit from last season and up until yesterday, it had been unclear if Sakunda was returning to sponsor them.Makoni said he is happy with the quality of the new kits. Replicas for supporters are expected to start arriving in June."We have uplifted last season's kit by more than 300% in both quality and value. But a kit without commitment to football is nothing, it's dead. We desire that this partnership and your commitment as Dynamos and Highlanders to the game and its good administration and its success will always be matched by our readiness and our willingness to forever support the game," Makoni said."The quality of the kit is our mark of our commitment to the good of football, our commitment to the pleasure of all the stakeholders of the world's most beautiful game. This gesture underlines not just the importance of corporate support to football, but also the ever-growing contribution to the professional activities of the two clubs by Sakunda. We wish to assure all the stakeholders of our undivided commitment to the success of the clubs and to sport in general in this country. "He added: "We are pleased to let you know that Sakunda isn't unhappy with the progress achieved so far in this partnership. We have renewed our commitment to a new lease of life to the partnership, taking it forward and continue to play our part as a good corporate citizen supporting sport, football in particular... and ensure that we inspire not only those that are in the club, but also other corporates." He applauded Better brands for partnering Highlanders."We are most delighted, most charmed and most encouraged by their coming on board, their commitment to committing their resources to support the two flagship clubs in this country. As you are aware that supporting Dynamos and Highlanders is in a way sustaining all the other teams in the premier league."He urged the two clubs to be more professional in the way they handle their affairs to attract more sponsorships."The success of the game in this country would be (based on) an efficient and competent administration of the game. Good corporate governance, hard work and unity of purpose among all stakeholders are important ingredients in the success of football. Normalcy and quietness in both the cockpit and on the football pitch — both clubs know what we are talking about — and maybe too in the dressing room is what we require. We are optimistic that it's not a task that is above us to ensure that this is achieved. When that happens, corporates on board like Sakunda and Betterbrands will forever not just be willing but always be ready to step in and actively support the game of football in our country."Dynamos chairman Moses Maunganidze and his Highlanders counterpart Kenneth Mhlophe thanked Sakunda Holdings for the support.