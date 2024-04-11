Former Zacc commissioner goes berserk

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) commissioner Farai Mashonganyika-Chinyani and her husband went berserk and destroyed a community gate after they were denied entry to a property she allegedly acquired illegally.Mashonganyika recently lost a title deed to the property she allegedly bought in a fraudulent deal where she paid US$4 000 for 8 000 square metres of land.The former Zacc commissioner and her husband Tendai Chinyani appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with malicious damage to property.The duo allegedly damaged a community boom gate in Borrowdale, Carrick Creagh.Allegations are that on April 5, Cornilious Tsikwa, a chief security officer, was on guard duty at a gated community entrance in Carrick Creagh when the couple arrived.Tsikwa advised them that they were not allowed to enter the property as they had an outstanding payment of US$600 for security and other services.This did not go down well with the couple.It went on to twist the electronic boom gate, breaking it in the process.A police report was made leading to its arrest.The duo was remanded out of custody to April 16.Mashonganyika recently sued the government after the Local Government ministry cancelled a title deed to a property she bought for US$4 000 instead of US$20 000.