Brothers attempt to kill neighbour over beer

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The love of beer has landed two brothers in jail after they nearly killed their neighbour in a beer dispute.The matter came to light at Bindura court on Friday where Mandaza brothers Jonga (39) and Chenjerai (33) appeared before magistrate Elisha Singano.They were both sentenced to two years each.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on December 28 the duo was drinking beer with their neighbour Dakarai Gwenzi and Progress Chiraradza.The brothers wanted to assault Chiraradza but they were restrained by Gwenzi prompting Chiraradza to flee.The duo turned against Gwenzi and bashed him severely with open hands and logs.After seeing that they had severely assaulted him they fled from the bar.Gwenzi was rushed to the hospital and the pair was arrested.