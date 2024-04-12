Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

by Nkululeko Nkomo
2 mins ago | Views
Renowned ZANU PF DCC leader and disability rights activist, Gift Mabhaudhi, has recently achieved a major victory in the ongoing battle for fair treatment and accessibility for persons with disabilities in Zimbabwe. Mabhaudhi's diligent lobbying efforts have led to the successful negotiation with the Ministry of Finance to review and ultimately scrap a controversial statutory instrument that imposed taxes on devices used by persons with disabilities. Mabhaudhi was tasked by persons with disabilities from his DCC in Harare Province to act on the matter and ensure that the SI was reversed.

The statutory instrument, which initially drew widespread criticism for unfairly burdening individuals already facing significant socio-economic challenges, was set to tax crucial devices such as mobility aids, hearing aids, and communication devices for persons with disabilities. Understanding the detrimental impact this tax could have on the quality of life and independence of individuals with disabilities, Mabhaudhi and the National Disability Dialogue team took proactive measures to advocate for their rights and challenge the government's decision.

Through a series of negotiations and advocacy campaigns, Mabhaudhi and the NDD effectively communicated the pressing need to reconsider the taxation policy and underscored the inherent unfairness of taxing essential tools that are vital for the daily functioning and well-being of persons with disabilities. His efforts ultimately culminated in a positive outcome, with the Minister of Finance agreeing to rescind the tax on devices used by persons with disabilities.

This significant achievement represents a key milestone in the ongoing fight for inclusion, accessibility, and equity for the disability community in Zimbabwe. Mabhaudhi's dedication to representing and amplifying the voices of persons with disabilities has not only resulted in concrete policy changes but has also set a powerful precedent for future advocacy efforts.

Mabhaudhi and the National Disability Dialogue are also fighting for PWDs to be included in agricultural land distribution,  mining claims distribution and other economic Empowerment activities that also include the right to self representation in Parliament,  Urban and Rural Councils,  Cabinet and all levels of government. The team has already made their presentation to the Head of State, President ED Mnangagwa who is now working on ensuring that persons with disabilities are not left behind in National Development issues.

In a statement following the successful negotiation, Mabhaudhi on behalf of the National Disability Dialogue expressed gratitude for the Ministry of Finance's willingness to engage in dialogue and reconsider its taxation policy. He emphasized the importance of recognizing and addressing the specific needs and challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and reiterated his commitment to continued advocacy on their behalf.

As Zimbabwe moves towards a more inclusive and equitable society, Mabhaudhi's tireless efforts serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for the disability rights movement. By championing the rights of persons with disabilities and effecting positive change at the policy level, Mabhaudhi exemplifies the transformative impact of grassroots advocacy and collective action in advancing social justice and equality for all.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

44 years into independence a giant is still facing economic collapse

32 mins ago | 5 Views

On what basis is a law school named after Mnangagwa?

35 mins ago | 30 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, fighting for independence doesn’t give you the right to oppress us!

44 mins ago | 17 Views

Sulu mesmerizes Harare

54 mins ago | 31 Views

Brothers attempt to kill neighbour over beer

7 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa defends Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency

12 Apr 2024 at 09:52hrs | 992 Views

Mthuli Ncube pleads for patience on ZiG

12 Apr 2024 at 09:51hrs | 938 Views

Former Zacc commissioner goes berserk

12 Apr 2024 at 09:50hrs | 1984 Views

Sakunda challenge Bosso, Dembare

12 Apr 2024 at 09:50hrs | 565 Views

Zimbabwe central bank governor gets a rude awakening

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 3665 Views

'Bond notes, Zimdollar had no backing'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 866 Views

'Increase in sugar prices unwarranted'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 575 Views

'Zimbabwe needs genuine investors'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 188 Views

SA-based tycoon pledges support for food import initiatives

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 357 Views

Mthwakazi says SA strategically placed to push agenda

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 328 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to 'embrace, defend the ZiG'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:47hrs | 174 Views

Zimbabweans told to approach banks for ZiG, USD

12 Apr 2024 at 09:47hrs | 368 Views

Zifa to host V.A.R training course for referees

11 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 229 Views

Bosso rekindle love with Adidas

11 Apr 2024 at 18:36hrs | 756 Views

Zimbabwe police to conduct blitz on street traders manipulating ZiG currency

11 Apr 2024 at 18:31hrs | 1579 Views

GMAZ endorses ZiG currency...boosts market sentiment

11 Apr 2024 at 12:04hrs | 2011 Views

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

11 Apr 2024 at 08:50hrs | 3551 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

11 Apr 2024 at 08:49hrs | 1670 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

11 Apr 2024 at 08:47hrs | 833 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 1874 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 383 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 583 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1739 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

11 Apr 2024 at 08:44hrs | 389 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 661 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 284 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 272 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

11 Apr 2024 at 08:40hrs | 323 Views

Historical documents destroyed as Town House floods

11 Apr 2024 at 08:40hrs | 240 Views

Munhumutapa vows to eradicate chieftainship disputes

11 Apr 2024 at 08:39hrs | 399 Views

Zimbabwe banks, service providers successfully configure systems, processes to ZiG

11 Apr 2024 at 08:39hrs | 228 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Kamativi Mine

11 Apr 2024 at 08:38hrs | 220 Views

Robbers reign of terror ends

11 Apr 2024 at 08:37hrs | 500 Views

Zimbabwe leverages on resources for economic stability

11 Apr 2024 at 08:37hrs | 54 Views

Bosso, Dembare to jointly unveil Sakunda 2024 season kits

11 Apr 2024 at 08:36hrs | 144 Views

Mnangagwa commits to free market economy

11 Apr 2024 at 08:36hrs | 134 Views

Zimbabwe introduces injectable HIV drug

11 Apr 2024 at 08:35hrs | 382 Views

Harare town house flooded

11 Apr 2024 at 08:32hrs | 170 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign to reclaim seats

11 Apr 2024 at 08:32hrs | 67 Views

Annual independent external audit for RBZ reserves

11 Apr 2024 at 08:32hrs | 73 Views

Underground stream floods Harare Town House

11 Apr 2024 at 08:30hrs | 142 Views

Macheso donates to orphanage

11 Apr 2024 at 08:03hrs | 346 Views

There is evidence to prove CCC is Zanu PF team B in all but name and it's foolish to deny it

10 Apr 2024 at 22:28hrs | 1395 Views

Heavily Militarised government is the reason for economic meltdown

10 Apr 2024 at 22:25hrs | 803 Views